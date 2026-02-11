Aaron Boone Responds to IKF's Blow Toward Yankees

Former New York Yankees players just can't stop speaking out against the team. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who spent two years in Pinstripes, is the latest to do so as he joins a divisional rival ahead of the 2026 season.

During media availability with his new team, the Boston Red Sox, Kiner-Falefa said the Blue Jays (his former team) wanted the Yankees to win the 2025 AL Wild Card series against the Red Sox because the Pinstripes would be an easier team to win against in the divisional round. As catchers and pitchers reported for Spring Training in Tampa, FL Yankees manager Aaron Boone had the opportunity to respond to the comments, as shared by SNY Yankees on social media.

"I guess he was right," Boone said with a bit of a frown. "A little surprising to hear IKF say that but, whatever, it's fine."

"Not really, honestly," Boone responded when asked if the comments bothered him. "You gotta play who you play."

"A little surprising to hear IKF say that...you gotta play who you play" pic.twitter.com/greTOwXZrg — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 11, 2026

IKF spent two seasons with the Yankees. He was the team's go-to shortstop in 2022 before being pushed to a true utility role in 2023 to give Anthony Volpe the starting shortstop role. 2023 saw him play the most games at center field and he was ultimately not re-signed as a free agent in 2024.

From there, Kiner-Falefa bounced between several teams. He landed with the Blue Jays in free agency but was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he would complete the 2024 season and begin the 2025 one. The Pirates went on to waive the utility man in August and he was picked up by Toronto. After the Blue Jays seven-game World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, IKF became a free agent and signed with the Red Sox on a one-year, $6 million contract earlier this month.

Yankees-Red Sox Rivalry Red Hot for 2026

The Boston-New York rivalry runs deep, and IKF is not the first player who appeared on both teams to take a shot at the Yankees. Back in October, former Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman (who is now on the Red Sox) said he would "pack [his] things and go home" if he were traded back to the Yankees.

Sonny Gray, who similarly is a former Yankee turned 2026 Red Sox pitcher, described the Pinstripes as "easy to hate" back in December to the very same Boston Globe insider who reported on IKF's comments, Tim Healey.

The Yankees and Red Sox face off nine times this regular season, giving both sides plenty of opportunities to continue fueling one of the most historic rivalries in all of sports.

