Insider Believes There's Obvious Yankees, Cody Bellinger Outcome

Over the weekend, it felt like Cody Bellinger wouldn't be returning to the New York Yankees. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the two sides were at an impasse, and the team would most likely be looking elsewhere. There might be growing frustration between the front office and Scott Boras' longtime client, but not everyone is so skeptical.

Jeff Passan shed a different light on the Yankees and Bellinger. According to him, he felt it was "obvious" Bellinger would return. Although if he didn't, he shared Olney's sentiment that they would pivot in other directions.

"Re-signing Bellinger is the most obvious and likely outcome, even if the Yankees are stuck on giving him five years and Bellinger is seeking seven," Passan wrote for ESPN.

"If no deal materializes, there's ample reason to pursue Tucker (the Yankees signing the best player available in free agency is a tried-and-true tradition, regardless of the past few years), Bichette (who could play shortstop this year and slide over to second when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits free agency next winter) or Hoerner (who the Cubs don't want to trade but will for the right kind of arm)."

Passan also mentioned the rest of the team. He said the Yankees have a shot to be "really good" once ace Gerrit Cole joins the rotation with Cam Schlittler and the newest addition, Ryan Weathers.

"The need for more is endless," he said.

The Yankees vs. Scott Boras

It will be interesting to see when Bellinger signs. That is about as intriguing as where he'll end up.

Pitchers and catchers report in 26 days. The season isn't close to starting, and yet, it still feels like a slog. It's reminiscent of the winter before 2019, when Boras' two prized players, Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, both did not sign until late February. If the Yankees are going by that timeline with Bellinger, then they are still in the early goings of another Boras marathon.

Whatever the case may be, if they do not sign Belinger, then Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette come off the board beforehand, the organization would have nobody but themselves to blame. Everybody knows who Boras is and how he works free agency. Brian Cashman has been in the game too long to allow that to happen, then shed a single complaint if he does.