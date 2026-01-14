MLB Insider Believes Yankees Need One Name

Currently at a standstill, the New York Yankees latest offer to Cody Bellinger is on the table.

Bob Nightengale reported it's a five-year deal without deferrals worth $155-160 million. Knowing Bellinger wants a seven-year deal, the organization has refused to budge.

At this point, the only other teams with the money or incentive to go out and get Bellinger are the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets. Now that these numbers are public, it changes everything.

MLB Network's Harold Reynolds recently discussed why Beli is best suited on the Yankees, and why he likely won't be going anywhere else.

Reynolds On Yankees Deal To Bellinger

“The one team in the Big Leagues that needs him more than anybody else is the Yankees.”#MLBNHotStove reacts to reports that the Yankees and free agent Cody Bellinger are at an "impasse" in contract negotiations. pic.twitter.com/ATqLBYKl4S — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 12, 2026

"For a team to say, here's the offer on the table, to make it public, they're telling the fanbase we went as far as we're going. And they're letting the agent and player know. So I think Bellinger is going to sign pretty soon," Reynolds said.

"Once the Yankees are off the board, who else are you going to be able to milk that cow?" He asked. "I think of the one team in the big leagues that needs him [Bellinger] more than anybody else, it's the Yankees because he gives them so much flexibility."

Reynolds added, "The Dodgers, I'm sorry but Mookie can do that.... The Mets, they can get a lot of flexibility as well. Those are the two teams. To anchor him in with Aaron Judge and those guys, that means a lot."

Cody Bellinger Remains Set On Seven-Years

The Yankees and free agent Cody Bellinger’s stare-down continues with one month before spring training:

The Yankees have offered a 5-year contract between $155-$160 million without deferrals.

Bellinger is seeking at least a 7-year deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2026

Everything through this point has remained in Bellinger's court as he wants a seven-year deal and seems deadset on settling for nothing less. Clearly, the Yankees put their best foot forward and won't be offering anything better than what they just did.

If Bellinger refuses that offer and decides to walk, that's on him. MLB Network flashed a graphic of his past three seasons where he thrived in 2023 then played 152 games in 2025 which was the most he played since 2019.

Either way, someone has to give. At this point in the offseason, there doesn't seem to be a team out there willing to give Bellinger what he's looking for. If he refuses to budge and doesn't sign with the Yankees, he may have to settle for less elsewhere which is a lose-lose for all parties involved. New York could still pivot and go out and get a guy like Kyle Tucker, but Reynolds believe this team needs Beli more than any other team in the league.

