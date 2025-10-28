Yankees Free Agent Outlook: Trent Grisham Decision
How much is too much when it comes to the New York Yankees running it back with the same outfielders next season? That's what general manager Brian Cashman needs to figure out when free agency begins following the 2025 World Series.
We know Trent Grisham will hit the open market, and he does so at the perfect time after hitting a career-high 34 home runs this season.
Payday Coming?
The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked his top 50 free agents and listed Grisham at No. 24. The former general manager named the Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels as best fits.
Bowden predicted Grisham will get a two-year, $30 million contract.
"He had an up-and-down season production-wise but still managed to be one of the Yankees’ most productive position players overall (3.5 bWAR)," Bowden wrote. "He’s never hit for average in his career, but he can draw walks, showed impressive power this season and can play all three outfield positions. That said, he profiles more as a platoon outfielder against right-handers than an everyday center fielder."
How Much Is Too Much?
Following the World Series, the Yankees will have five days to extend Grisham a qualifying offer.
If he accepts the deal, Grisham will play the 2026 season in the Bronx on a one-year, $22.05 million contract. If he rejects the offer and hits free agency, the Yankees will receive draft-pick compensation.
The Yankees acquired Grisham in December 2023 as part of the blockbusterJuan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres. He played in just 76 games in 2024 before posting a walk season to remember, setting career highs this year in home runs (34), RBIs (74), hits (116), on-base percentage (.464) and OPS (.811).
"Playing on a one-year, $5 million deal last season, Grisham has spiked his market value to at least $12 million a year per Spotrac, belting a career-high 34 homers and might land at least $48 million for four," NJ.com Randy Miller reported earlier this month.
Possible Red Flags
However Grisham comes with a warning from NJ.com's Bob Klapisch.
"Despite a breakout power performance at the plate (34 home runs) and glorious defense in center field, it’s worth remembering that Trent Grisham batted just .235 this season and was only 2-for-17 in the ALDS," Klapisch writes.
"He’s a career .218 hitter," Klapisch continues. "The Yankees will need Grisham back in 2026 if(Cody) Bellinger bolts, but there’s no reason to believe he’ll ever hit for a meaningful average."
Another Option
Bellinger, the former National League MVP, is expected to opt out of his three-year, $80 million contract following the World Series by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.
Bowden named Bellinger his No. 10 free agent and listed the Yankees, New York Mets, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners as best fits.
In doing so, Bowden predicted Bellinger will get a six-year, $168 million contract. That's based on using Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (six years, $150 million), Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández (three years, $66 million) and Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million) as comps.
