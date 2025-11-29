Yankees Could Move Top Prospect to Fortify Roster

If the New York Yankees are going to be better than they were last year, it could take them dipping into the trade market. Hal Steinbrenner already sounded a little gun-shy over spending the previous week, going as far as to mention the exact day the team makes a payment to the city. This is why, if anybody has dreams of Kyle Tucker hitting behind Aaron Judge, those may have to be put on hold.

One way for the Yankees to make a cost-effective move that would keep their owner from fretting over the team's expenditures is through the trade market. They have a few interesting pieces to play with and move around, and one of them is their top hitting prospect, Spencer Jones.

Feb 22, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) looks on against the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Trading Jones

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com lays out that if the Yankees fill out their outfield this season, Jones may be without a place on the major league club.

"Trent Grisham's return to the Bronx solidifies two of New York's three outfield spots, while the Yankees are still hopeful to bring Bellinger back on a new deal," Feinsand writes. "That leaves Jones -- the Yankees' No. 4 prospect -- and Jasson Domínguez as players without a spot to get regular playing time. Jones belted 35 home runs with a .933 OPS at Double-A and Triple-A last season, giving the Yankees a prime trade chip if they choose to use it."

Off-Season's Big Fish

Jones alone may not be enough to land a big fish like Tarik Skubal or Joe Ryan, the two potential top pitching candidates to be dealt this offseason. That is especially the case if the Seattle Mariners or Los Angeles Dodgers join the bidding and lay out some of the jewels in their farm system to bring back a player with control like Ryan, who should be on every contender's Christmas wish list this winter.

There is no reason to get into a trade war, though, with the wallet that they have. If the Yankees are going to be the Yankees, flexing a little bit of that financial might to fill their holes would be the most responsible course of action, instead of laying out Jones plus other top prospects in a trade. It's the plan Feinsand laid out this week if they trade him.

The team would be in a better place if they signed Tucker or Tatsuya Imai, then have the firepower either this winter or by the deadline to trade Jones and really fortify the Yanks as a powerhouse in the American League. Either that or they can keep him to see if he pans out.

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

That most likely won't happen, though. It feels like the Steinbrenner Special, where the Yankees improve the team through the trade market to save a buck instead of landing a top free agent. That happened last year when they avoided Alex Bregman and then waited until the deadline to bring in Ryan McMahon, who is a steep drop-off in talent but the cheaper option.

It was also evident in 2021, when the Yankees made the move for Anthony Rizzo. The Yankees sent over Kevin Alcantara just for the Cubs to cover the rest of the first baseman's AAV.

Nobody will ever say that the Yankees are cheap. They always have one of the top payrolls It is clear, though, that they operate in the same way small-market teams do at times. Trading prospects to avoid signing players is one way they do this.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!