Yankees Could Replace Cody Bellinger With Astros Trade

The New York Yankees' offseason has been defined by their struggle to get outfielder Cody Bellinger back, and it looks like they'll have their answer soon enough. With an official offer on the table for Bellinger, one way or the other, the Yankees will hope to move on from their standoff soon enough.

If they fail to land Bellinger (or the more expensive outfield free agent in Kyle Tucker), the Yankees' best move will be a trade for another outfielder, given their limited depth out there for now.

Faced with the choice between rising prospect Spencer Jones or young outfielder Jasson Dominguez to round out the group, the Yankees could turn to the Houston Astros for Jake Meyers in exchange for pitching talent.

What Meyers Offers the Yankees

In his recent mock trade proposal, Fansided's Stephen Parello described Meyers as an adequate alternative to Bellinger, if it comes to that.

"Meyers would give the Yankees a right-handed bat and a defensive whiz in the outfield, both of which they could use," Parello wrote. "If you believe in his 2025 breakout, when he slashed .292/.354/.373 with a solid 17.6% strikeout rate and a career-best 90.1% zone contact rate, then you start getting poor man's Cody Bellinger vibes."

"Houston has an abysmal farm system and just dealt their top pitching prospect, Anderson Brito, alongside [Jacob] Melton in the [Mike] Burrows trade. Perhaps the Yankees could offer up one of their many highly-regarded pitching prospects to get a deal done."

Meyers would offer lineup balance for a lefty-heavy team in the Bronx, and it would be a practical move if all else fails. Meyers is more certain than the two youngsters at least, but Bellinger (or Tucker) should still be the Yankees' first priority.

Bellinger is the Better Fit

Meyers has primarily played center field over his five seasons with the Astros, and the Yankees intend to keep Trent Grisham out there. Bellinger offers outfield versatility in addition to a powerful bat, and if the Yankees are running their offense back in 2026, Bellinger is going to be a crucial piece of that puzzle.

On the subject of trading Meyers away, Astros general manager Dana Brown recently gave a tepid response, possibly signaling that a trade would come at a significant cost if the Yankees decide to go that route. It may cost them too much as far as the future of their pitching goes, and it's a corner they may want to avoid painting themselves into.

"[...] t’s a really good deal, we may consider it," Brown said. "But right now, Meyers is going to be a guy for us that’s going to play center field and it looks like he’s the frontline guy as of today.”

