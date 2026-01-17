Yankees Could Steal Free Agent Pitcher From Orioles

What if there's a world where the New York Yankees miss out on Cody Bellinger, then also watch Freddy Peralta get traded elsewhere? This can easily become a reality, especially if they seem intent on standing pat with the offer they gave Scott Boras' versatile client. This would force them to be creative, and as far as the free agent market goes, the landscape is bare.

If they need somebody to fill innings, the most intriguing free agent — and intriguing is used loosely here — could be the future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, who they should have acquired in 2017, before letting the Astros steal him. It would be years too late, but with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon out to start the season, he is a viable candidate when you consider what is left.

As it stands, though, the one team in on Verlander is a division rival. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, nothing is imminent, but they remain a team to watch out for him

"Free-agent right-hander Justin Verlander is receiving interest from several clubs, according to people briefed on his market. One team, in particular, is intriguing: the Baltimore Orioles," Rosenthal wrote.

Sep 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) takes the field to face the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"A deal between Verlander and the Orioles is not close," he continued. "For now, the Orioles almost certainly are aiming higher."

Finally Stealing Verlander

If the Orioles are really in on Verlander, then the Yankees can finally say they took Verlander from somebody else, after watching that backfire on them eight years ago. Granted, signing Verlander away from them isn't great, but they did make a similar move in recent years when they acquired Corey Kluber.

In many ways, this off-season can replicate the Kluber one if they retain Bellinger. That year, they brought back DJ LeMahieu after a slightly contentious and dragged-out free agency, and followed it up by bringing in the veteran right-hander.

Aug 30, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) reacts after giving up a grand slam home run to Los Angeles Angels shortstop Jack Mayfield (9) during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Of course, that winter backfired. LeMahieu was never close to what he was, and after Kluber threw a no-hitter, he got hurt, and in his return, he was a non-factor.

Verlander did have a decent year in San Francisco. He threw for 152 innings to the tune of a 3.85 ERA. If he brings anything close to that, the Yankees would take it. The thought of signing him just wouldn't excite anybody, and rightfully so. Maybe the one person would be elated is Cole. They never did win a World Series together while in Houston, and there could be unfinished business there.

Sep 26, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) and starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) and starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) and starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) celebrate after clinching the AL West division title following a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images | Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

