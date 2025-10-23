Yankees' Cam Schlittler Caught Sending Startling Message to Red Sox
New York Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler isn't backing down from letting his true feelings be known, and a new video of the pitcher's interaction with Yankees fans.
In the video, shared on social media, the rookie pitcher is signing autographs in a car after attending the New York Knicks' season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Devin Williams were also in attendance at the game, which New York won 119-111.
"F--- Boston!" A fan yells in the video. Schlittler, a native of Walpole, Massachusetts, responded with a smirk and echoed the fans' sentiments.
"Yeah, f--- Boston," he responded, eliciting cheers from the crowd.
Cam Schlittler Upsets Boston Fans Again
It's not the first time Schlittler has made Boston fans, and particularly Boston Red Sox fans, upset. During the AL Wild Card Series, in which the Yankees won in three games against the Red Sox, Schlittler pitched a historic game that advanced the Pinstripes to the Divisional Series. Throughout eight scoreless innings, he allowed zero runs and struck out 12 batters.
After the game, Schlittler revealed he was fueled by anger after reading comments Red Sox fans posted about his mother online. Despite being a Red Sox fan for his whole life up until being drafted by New York, Schlittler called the behavior of the Boston fans "unhinged" and said he was glad to shut his childhood team down.
“I’m sure that they’re upset,” Schlittler said (h/t New York Post Sport's John Heyman). “I hope they are.”
Cam Schlittler's Rookie Season
Schlittler had a dominant 2025 after his call-up came midway through the regular season. Through 14 games started, he boasted a 2.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. In the postseason, Schlittler threw a 1.26 ERA and .91 WHIP in two matchups, including the victory vs. the Red Sox.
Schlittler is expected to be a regular feature of the Yankees' starting rotation in 2026, his first full season. Not only was he a huge part of the Bronx Bombers' playoff run this season, the Yankees are also dealing with injuries that will persist to opening day.
Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt are both still recovering from Tommy John surgery, though Cole is expected to be ready far earlier than Schmidt. The Yankees also announced Carlos Rodón underwent offseason surgery, though not as serious as Tommy John, that will likely keep him out for opening day. That leaves Schlittler and Max Fried as the Yankees' top starters come March, though there's no doubt the team will be pursuing big names in free agency.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!