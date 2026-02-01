Yankees May Add Right-Handed First Baseman Instead of Outfielder

Even though the calendar turned to February, that doesn't mean the New York Yankees are done making moves.

It took them quite a long time to come to terms with Cody Bellinger, but thankfully for them, there are still quite a few notable free agents on the market.

With a trio of outfielders who could make their way to New York, another scenario has been brought up that's worth considering.

While The Athletics' Brendan Kuty mentioned their interested in a right-handed outfielder, he brought up another option that sees a first-base platoon option with Ben Rice.

First Baseman or Outfielder?

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) and first baseman Ben Rice (22) before game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

At this point in time, the Yankees have to ask themselves how much faith they have in Rice. The 26-year-old played 50 games at first last season while being their designated hitter for 48. Obviously this team doesn't see him as a 162 game first baseman, and that's completely okay.

Looking at the market, it's interesting to compare the options at first base compared to the outfielders. A few outfield names brought up were Miguel Andujar, Randal Grichuk, and Starling Marte.

While Brian Murphy had those names in mind, he also mentioned a boatload of infielders that could do the trick. Murphy's list wasn't Yankees specific, though there were five infielders he mentioned that fit the build of what the Yankees are potentially pursuing.

Yankees Have Five Righty First Base Options

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

MLB.com lists Ty France, Justin Turner, Rhys Hoskins, Wilmer Flores, and Donovan Solano as the five right-handed hitters with first-base experience that could find their way to the Bronx. It's not like any of those names are super exciting, but they'd all serve an important purpose and could always breakout at any given moment.

The Yankees have their fair share of outfielders, they're just worried about how left-handed heavy their lineup could be. Adding a righty in the outfield could alleviate that problem, though at the end of the day it doesn't make much of a difference where the right-handed hitter is brought in to play, as long as they can hit.

France hit .257 last year which was his highest average since the 2022 season. Turner is quite old and struggled after the Cubs took a chance on him. Hoskins had a fine stint with the Brewers, though he was far from the most clutch hitter on the team. Flores had a great rebound season in 2025 while Solano echoed similar numbers. As long as the Yankees know what they're signing up for, one could argue four of these five options are worth the investment.

