Yankees Landed New Pitcher With Ace Potential

The New York Yankees tried their best to acquire Edward Cabrera, but the Miami Marlins ultimately found a better deal with the Chicago Cubs. For Brian Cashman, though, he wasn't done dealing with the Marlins even if he lost out on one of his big offseason targets. He eventually came away with Ryan Weathers a few days later.

The Weathers trade is a high upside deal, where the Yankees hope to unlock something in him that the Marlins couldn't. They already did that on the hitting end of things with Jazz Chisholm Jr., and after making a 30/30 bat out of him, the sky is the limit for a starter who throws high 90s, while also having wicked stuff.

According to Weathers' former pitching coach, Mel Stottlemyer Jr., he can be a top-flight starter in this league. It's high praise, and something the Yankees are hoping for down the road.

"This is a guy who's going to keep his nose clean, work his ass off, study, study, study," Stottlemyer said to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. He's smart. If he puts together a year where he can stay healthy and stay out there, you're going to see a top-tier pitcher. You really are. It's that kind of stuff. When he is out there regularly, his stuff spells ace."

May 20, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (35) looks on against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Health is Paramount

Coming into 2026, there's no question that Weathers has nasty stuff. For the former first-round pick, health will be the big question. He has never pitched close to 100 innings, let alone the 180 to 200 innings necessary to be an ace in the league.

Last season was supposed to be a big one for Weathers. Unfortunately, he managed only 38.1 innings across 8 games. He started 16 games the year before, but only hit 86.2 innings.

Wicked Stuff

For him to be a top-flight starter, health will, of course, be vital, but the Yankees have to figure out a way to have his fastball neutralize batters better. Simply throwing hard isn't enough, but it's a stellar starting point.

Weathers averages 96.8 MPH on his fastball. Despite being such a hard thrower, though, it was hit around a bunch the last two seasons. Batters hit .260 with a .452 slugging percentage last season. The season prior, they hit .313 and slugged .446.

The one pitch they may not have to do much tinkering with, outside of probably having him throw it more, is that sweeper. Last season, the sweeper had a 34.6% strikeout rate. It had a 46.7% strikeout rate the year before.

