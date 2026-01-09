Ketel Marte News Could Point to Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Trade

The New York Yankees are slowly but surely running out of time to make a splashy offseason deal, and some players could see themselves dealt to a new team before Spring Training arrives. One of those players is second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has been labeled as possible trade capital as the offseason draws on.

Now, new information about an NL team could change the market for Chisholm completely. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported today that the Arizona Diamondbacks are not willing to deal star second baseman Ketel Marte.

Ketel Marte will remain with the Diamondbacks, source tells @TheAthletic. He will not be traded. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 9, 2026

With Marte off the market, Chisholm's trade value only goes up. Make no mistake, Marte is a more powerful, more consistent hitter and overall offers better defense. While defensive metrics are hard to quantify, Chisholm committed more errors and offered about the same amount of home runs, out-pacing Marte 31 to 28 in 2025.

Comparing Ketel Marte vs. Jazz Chisholm Jr. Stats

Player Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS 2025 Errors Ketel Marte .283 .376 .517 .893 6 Jazz Chisholm Jr. .242 .332 .481 .813 18

For teams that need more power or stronger fielding at second base, Chisholm becomes one of the best options on the market if the D-Backs won't entertain trades for Marte. The San Francisco Giants are reportedly looking for more power in the infield. Then there's the Detroit Tigers, who could lose Gleybar Torres to the free agency market (although the Yankees would likely want star pitcher Tarik Skubal from Detroit, and that deal won't be happening).

There's absolutely nothing wrong with keeping a solid second baseman who can hit 31 homers in a year with a .813 OPS. The Yankees had lingering questions in the infield at the beginning of the 2025 season. Those question marks led them to eventually DFA DJ LeMahieu and acquire Ryan McMahon, a great defender but poor hitter, for third base ahead of the trade deadline.

Oct 7, 2025; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

Chisholm's trade stock is going up now, and the Yankees have some needs to fill. Not only do they hope to finally make a deal with Cody Bellinger (or Kyle Tucker, though the Pinstripes seem set on a Bellinger reunion) they could use a starting pitcher, too. Then there's the bullpen, which struggled last season and has less depth than any reasonable team would like.

If the Yankees can fill one or more of those gaps by sending Chisholm away, they very well may do so sooner rather than later, while his stock is rising.

