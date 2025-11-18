Yankees Predicted to Lose Outfielder to AL Rival

The New York Yankees outfield could see a drastic overhaul this winter. Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham may depart in free agency, leaving general manager Brian Cashman with the unenviable task of replacing 63 home runs and reliable outfield glove work.

Grisham's decision will be the most fascinating because, if he does reject the qualifying offer and bet on himself, what type of deal does a 30-year-old lefty with one stellar season at the plate, preceded by a myriad of lackluster years, get? Also, who ultimately pays him?

Grisham to the Astros?

According to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, that team could end up being an American League rival.

"The Astros could plug Grisham into center field, giving them some stability at that position and another left-handed bat in a lineup that's thin in that regard outside of Yordan Álvarez," Kelly writes for Bleacher Report.

Of course, with Grisham, while the bat may have finally seen a renaissance, it was those defensive metrics that suffered. Kelly writes that his glove saw a regression in 2025.

"What's perplexing when trying to evaluate him is that he had the worst defensive season of his career in 2025, posting minus-11 defensive runs saved and minus-two outs above average in center field. Mind you, this is someone who had 26 DRS and 33 OAA in his career prior to this season, with two Gold Glove Awards on his resume. Teams will have to evaluate why his defensive metrics dipped so much in 2025, because he's obviously much more valuable as a center fielder than a corner outfielder."

Kelly also predicts that the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Kansas City Royals could all be viable suitors for the soon-to-be former Yankee centerfielder. That is, of course, if he doesn't end up accepting the qualifying offer. While Jon Heyman predicts that he won't, the official decision has not been made.

Letting Grisham Walk

Bellinger and Grisham may very well walk out the door, so it is best to thank them for their time and then focus on the big fish of the off-season, which is Kyle Tucker. If Steve Cohen wants to pony up for either of the two lefties who donned the pinstripes and finished their season with an early playoff exit, then let him break open the bank for them.

Grisham might actually be intriguing for the Mets because David Stearns has ties to the center fielder. If tha's the case, let them enjoy their reunion.

Tucker is simply the better player, and watching their free agents sign with a rival team won't even be a thought if a career .865 OPS hitter with a 138 wRC+ is hitting behind the captain, Aaron Judge, for the duration of his prime. Who knows what Grisham and Bellinger will be after a big payday? Tucker's consistency speaks for itself.

