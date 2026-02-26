Yankees Showcase Another Young Exciting Pitcher

The results of these exhibition games don't matter much for the New York Yankees, but, in the early goings of the spring, there is one thing about the team that has made for essential viewing. It's their young pitching. Carlos Lagrange, Elmer Rodriguez, and Ben Hess have all impressed, and Ryan Weathers can join that list now.

Against the Washington Nationals, Weathers tossed 3.2 innings on 49 pitches. He struck out five, generated 12 swings and misses, and didn't allow an earned run. He didn't walk anybody either.

Weathers also allowed just one hit. The 106.5 MPH single by Christian Franklin was the lone blemish on Weathers' day.

The newest addition talked about what the Yankees have done to support him so far.

"They've really helped me just simplify the game and trust my stuff over the heart of the plate," Weathers said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "In this league, you have to pitch to contact. Tonight, I just trusted my stuff over the heart of the plate. I think that's where all of us as pitchers can do really well."

Velocity is Up!

An interesting note on Weathers is his velocity. Weathers was always a hard thrower, but in his game against the Nationals, he was throwing as hard as he ever did in his career.

The hardest Weathers has ever thrown was 99.1 MPH. That was in 2025, and it was the only time he had hit 99 in the big leagues. Tonight, Weathers beat that three times, throwing fastballs at 99.2 MPH, 99.7, and 99.8.

Weathers, who usually checks his velocity between pitches, didn't have that luxury tonight. He said it turned out to be helpful not to know his fastball velocity.

"I love to look at that stuff," Weathers said. "Tonight, it just made me pitch and not worry about it. I think that's why I was able to locate better and get ahead in the count."

Second Gen Yankee

Weathers, a second-generation player, already has familial ties to the team. His father, a former Yankee himself, David Weathers, who, ironically enough, was also traded from the Marlins to New York, is excited for his son.

"From a personal standpoint, I understand the pressure that comes with playing in New York and all those types of things," Weathers told the New York Post's Greg Joyce. "But also understand how unbelievably — me being there for the last part of '96 and the first part of '97, and not doing great, but being part of a '96 World Series team and pitching that postseason, just that little short time put me on the map, so to speak. It was incredible. I'm excited for him."

