Yankees Make Sense for Dodgers Free Agent Reliever

The New York Yankees need bullpen help this offseason, whether it's top of mind or not, and they have already lost one (Devin Williams) from their 2025 crop of relievers (with another likely out the door in Luke Weaver).

The hot stove is hotter than ever for the Yankees, who have been less active than fans had hoped so far, and they might have a shot at a free agent reliever from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a recent Fox Sports list of free agents the Yankees should chase, Dodgers right-hander Michael Kopech, fresh off a limited season with the World Series champs due to shoulder and knee injuries, was listed first as a strong potential addition to the Yankees' bullpen.

Kopech is expected to be in full health for 2026, and the Yankees could use the boost in the later innings. They have recently reacquired Tim Hill and Ryan Yarbrough, who may serve as a starter,

Kopech's History

Jun 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Kopech (45) delivers to the plate in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With limited appearances for Los Angeles in 2025, Kopech finished with a 2.45 ERA, but in 2024 after his trade from the Chicago White Sox to the Dodgers, Kopech logged a stunning 1.13 ERA in 24 appearances. Kopech pitched a rare Immaculate Inning on July 10, 2024 with the White Sox before he was traded. He was the second White Sox pitcher to accomplish the feat, and the first since 1923.

Kopech, 29, made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2018 and was off to a strong start before undergoing a Tommy John surgery that kept him out of the game for 2019 and 2020 (a voluntary decision, Kopech sat the season out due to the Covid 19 pandemic).

Upon his return in 2021, the White Sox moved him to their bullpen to keep his innings limited while he recovered. He quickly injured his hamstring, and was placed on the IL again, appearing in 44 games over the season. In the subsequent years, Kopech has been on and off of the injured list.

Yankees' Bullpen Needs

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher David Bednar (53) celebrates after the game against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees' bullpen was the subject of considerable strife this season, finishing the season with a combined 4.37 ERA (23rd in the MLB). They currently have David Bednar on staff as their presumed closer, and Kopech could be brought on to pitch later innings.

The Yankees are also shopping for a starting pitcher and a hard-hitting outfielder, with outfielder Cody Bellinger at the top of their list and SP Tatsuya Imai up there with him. The Yankees have been slow to make big offseason splashes so far, as the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays show off how much they are willing to spend and the Yankees wring their hands about payroll concerns.

The Yankees may want to pick Kopech up as an inexpensive — and talented when healthy — bullpen arm for the coming season. They may also want to avoid the risk altogether, as he is, it seems, rarely healthy.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!