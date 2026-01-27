Yankees Make Several Roster Moves, Add a Pitcher

The New York Yankees made three roster moves on January 27, bringing in a right-handed pitcher while parting ways with two players who never quite found their footing in the Bronx.

The team claimed Dom Hamel off waivers and designated left-hander Jayvien Sandridge and infielder/outfielder Marco Luciano for assignment. The moves keep the Yankees at a full 40-man roster as they continue piecing together their bullpen for 2026.

• Claimed RHP Dom Hamel off waivers from the Texas Rangers.

• Designated LHP Jayvien Sandridge and INF/OF Marco Luciano for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 27, 2026

Hamel's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ route to New York was not direct. The right-hander, 26 years old, started his major league career with the Mets in September when he pitched one inning without giving up a run against the Padres. Surprisingly, the day after that, the Mets put him on waivers.

The Orioles claimed him, but only held on to him for five days before releasing ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

The Rangers were the next team to take a chance on him, but Texas found themselves in a pinch for roster spots after signing Jakob Junis last week. So Hamel went back on waivers, and the Yankees grabbed him. He's a third-round pick from Dallas Baptist University in the 2021 draft who spent most of 2025 at Triple-A with inconsistent results

Why the Yankees Made These Moves

The moves show New York's continued search for bullpen help. After losing relievers to the Mets this winter, the Yankees need depth behind closer David Bednar. Hamel represents another option to sort through in spring training.

Sandridge's exit wasn't surprising. The 6-foot-5 lefty had posted solid Triple-A numbers at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier in the season, striking out 20 batters across 12 innings. But his July 5 debut went poorly. He allowed two runs in just 0.2 innings, walking two batters and getting yanked before recording two outs. His 27.00 ERA and lack of minor league options sealed his fate.

Luciano's departure stings more. The Yankees claimed the former top prospect from the Orioles on January 22. He was once ranked as high as No. 13 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list, but his .217 career batting average across 41 MLB games showed why three teams gave up on him this winter. He did show power at Triple-A Sacramento in 2025, belting 23 home runs in 125 games.

Without minor league options, both Sandridge and Luciano were tough to keep as depth pieces. If they clear waivers, the Yankees could outright them to Triple-A, though other teams might take a chance first.

The roster shuffling also comes one day after the team finalized Cody Bellinger's five-year, $162.5 million contract on January 26, though no corresponding 40-man move was announced for that signing yet.

The Yankees still face bullpen questions with spring training a month away. More moves are coming before spring training opens in February.

