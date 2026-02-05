Ryan McMahon Could Win Yankees Fans This Season

When the New York Yankees traded for former Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon last season, they knew what they were getting. While McMahon is a powerful defender (which the Yankees desperately needed at the time), his bat isn't the strongest, especially in a lineup of heavy hitters like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Now, expectations are low for McMahon's first full season in Pinstripes — but they don't have to be.

MLB.com's Ryan Murphy broke down three Yankees that could do better than projected this coming season, and labeled McMahon as one of them. He also explained why, exactly, the expectations are low for the third baseman.

"Despite his consistently valuable defense at the hot corner, McMahon has fallen short of 2.0 WAR in each of the past three years in part because he has been at least 10% below league average on offense," he wrote. "Since the start of 2023, his wRC+ has gone from 90 to 88 to 86. And while there has always been a lot of swing-and-miss in McMahon's game, his 32.3% strikeout rate and 35.2% whiff rate were the worst among qualified hitters last year."

Ryan McMahon Could Have Comeback Year with Yankees

McMahon doesn't exactly have the ire of the Yankees' fanbase (that's reserved for shortstop Anthony Volpe), but they don't exactly love him either. Before Eugenio Suarez signed with the Cincinnati Reds, he was sometimes linked to the Yankees, and some fans bemoaned a missed opportunity when he finally signed.

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) falls into the Boston Red Sox dugout after making a catch of a popup in the eighth inning during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, general manager Brian Cashman sees something in McMahon, and thinks he can improve with a full year under the Yankees coaching staff. Murphy clearly agrees, citing McMahon's excellent defense and offensive potential.

The change from the Rockies — who play at a stadium where it is scientifically easier to hit balls longer — to the Yankees was a big one. While he may have only slashed .208/ .308/ .333 for an OPS of .641 in 54 games in Pinstripes, there's potential to be unlocked there.

Plus, there are down sides to every player. Though Baseball Reference lists Suarez as boasting a 3.6 WAR in 2025, much of that comes from his bat. Strong hitters are obviously important, fielding is also key. Last year when the Yankees designated three-time All-Star DJ LeMahieu for assignment, it was because they struggled slotting him into the infield defensively.

With a full season under the Yankees coaching staff, there's no telling what McMahon could do.

