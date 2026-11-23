Over the last 24 hours, the New York Yankees have seen their Subway Series rival, the New York Mets, make a colossal move to bolster their starting rotation, signing two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million deal on Sunday.

All signs pointed to the Mets landing Skubal, and they got a deal done, making him the highest-paid pitcher in the sport with an incredible $50 million AAV. As for the Yankees, they’ve made it a priority to solidify their bullpen by re-signing Tim Hill and David Bednar, the latter of whom accepted the qualifying offer, and bringing back Jonathan Loasigia.

While it’s nice to see the Yankees make a concerted effort to keep their bullpen intact, fans want to see the club grab an impact bat, particularly at the hot corner. Yankees fans want to see Teruaki Sato in pinstripes, the 2026 Triple Crown winner with the Hanshin Tigers, who must sign by Dec. 1. And it appears the Bronx Bombers are still in the mix for Sato.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees are among several clubs “believed to have the greatest interest, though others could still be in the mix, too.” Feinsand added that the Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Toronto Blue Jays are “viewed as the favorites.”

The Mets were listed as one of the teams interested in Sato, but who knows if they will go after him now after giving a blockbuster deal to Skubal and signing Paul Goldschmidt on Monday.

Yankees are still in the mix for Teruaki Sato with Dec. 1 deadline quickly approaching

That said, if you’re a Yankees fan, you’ve got to be somewhat encouraged that they’re still in the mix for Sato. Sato would be a huge upgrade at the hot corner offensively over McMahon, who hit .213 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, and a .635 OPS in 2026.

However, if the Yankees want him, they’ll need to do it fast. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said on Foul Territory on Monday that the Japanese star could sign “very well before Thanksgiving,” and he thinks Sato could be a $100 million guy.

If that’s the case, the Yankees will certainly have to find a way to move from McMahon and get a team to take some of the $16M he’s owed in 2027 to free up third base.

Earlier this month, we heard some interesting news about Sato and how the Yankees view him, specifically at third base.

“What I’m hearing about the Yankees and Sato is they have some pause about his ability to be a third baseman at the major league level. The offense is elite. He was a Triple Crown winner in Japan. Lot of strikeouts, not a lot of walks. I would not envision that he ends up being the answer for the Yankees at third,” Jack Curry of YES Network said to Michael Kay on ESPN New York.

Now, when Curry speaks, you should take heed, but if we also take into account Feinsaid’s reporting, the Yankees shouldn’t be dismissed in the race for Sato.

For a fanbase that’s looking for the front office to make a splash this offseason and bring a spark to the lineup, adding Sato would be the answer. While he would be another left-handed bat, his power and contact skills should not be ignored.

We saw the damage Muneta Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto did at the plate in their rookie seasons with the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively. Murakami had questions about his offense and whether it would translate to the MLB game, and it did.

Nonetheless, we should expect the same Sato to thrive in the majors, who would be exactly what the Yankees need at third base, solving a lingering issue.

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