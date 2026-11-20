The New York Yankees made their first external addition of the offseason - and it brought an old friend back to the Bronx.

Late Thursday night, the Bronx Bombers agreed to a deal with right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga, who pitched for New York from 2018 to 2025. Later reports revealed Loaisiga signed a two-year, $18 million contract with a club option for 2029.

It seemed that the Yankees were initially out on the 32-year-old, who also received interest from the Mets and Blue Jays. But after a resurgent, injury-free 2026 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Yankees were impressed enough to fully pursue a reunion that would provide much-needed bullpen depth.

Yankees, RHP Jonathan Loáisiga reportedly agree to a 2-year deal with a 3rd year option, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JoelSherman1. pic.twitter.com/aDpfTnQvuY — MLB (@MLB) November 20, 2026

With Loaisiga back in pinstripes, all three of the Yankees' offseason moves so far have addressed the bullpen. Given their additional needs, will New York look for more relievers?

Are the Yankees done improving the bullpen after signing Loaisiga?

Earlier this week, the Yankees re-signed Tim Hill to a one-year, $2.25 million deal, while David Bednar accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer on Tuesday. When adding Loaisiga's $9 million AAV, the Bronx Bombers have spent roughly $34.4 million on relief help.

That pushes the Yankees' payroll to $300 million once again, a figure that owner Hal Steinbrenner is resistant to crossing. With Steinbrenner's limits and a potential salary cap in mind, it's fair to assume the Yankees are done upgrading their bullpen.

Yet even with Loaisiga back, the Yankees can add one more reliever to the fold. Loaisiga's long injury history creates the need for a solid fallback option in case he lands on the shelf again. Fortunately, there is reason to believe the injuries are behind him after he stayed healthy for all of 2026, so the Yankees can look for a serviceable option instead of a top-tier arm.

Is Paul Blackburn gone?

When the Yankees were prematurely considered unlikely to sign Loaisiga, the chances of them re-signing breakout reliever Paul Blackburn seemed to increase. But after this turn of events, Blackburn could be heading elsewhere.

Blackburn is probably looking for a contract similar to Loaisiga's, which would be roughly $20 million for two years with an option for another year. However, before his outstanding 2026 season, Blackburn himself was a major question mark, with numerous past injuries.

Per Jon Heyman, the Yankees beat out the Mets to win him back. Gotta love that. Would assume this marks the end of Paul Blackburn as a Yankee but that’s just an inkling. https://t.co/jMXjuCZJhZ — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) November 20, 2026

At the same time, the Yankees should still be one of Blackburn's suitors, as they clearly unlocked something with him in 2026. He'd also be an ideal fallback option if Loaisiga gets hurt. But if both Blackburn and Loaisiga stay healthy, the Yankees can use them with Brent Headrick to create an effective and flexible bridge to Bednar in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings.

The Loaisiga signing makes it less likely for Blackburn to come back, but it shouldn't rule him out entirely.

The Yankees' approach to free agency and the trade market

With a $300 million payroll, over $30 million handed out to one area of need, and more weaknesses to address, the Yankees need to round out their bullpen with trade acquisitions. Trading for relievers like Luis Medina or Anthony Bender should complete the unit's depth.

At this point, Adrian Morejon is no longer a realistic option as he will command a nine-figure deal. It's unfortunate that the Yankees are priced out on a reliever they would love to have, but it makes a lot more sense for their next free agent signing to be a position player.

Carson Kelly is available to shore up New York's catching room at a presumably reasonable price. Perhaps they can take a big swing at a second baseman like Luis Arraez or Brandon Lowe, even if that is a big ask given the lack of financial wiggle room.

Maybe the Yankees pursue Randy Arozarena to further bolster an outfield with elite offensive production, although that also figures to be expensive. If the Yankees prefer to use prospect capital, then they could look at Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez, Steven Kwan, or Hunter Goodman.

Ultimately, the Loaisiga signing brings the Yankees a step closer to a finished bullpen. They probably need one more move to mitigate injury risk, but Loaisiga's high ceiling is a significant improvement to an already talented unit. As such, it may be time for Brian Cashman to pivot towards the Yankees' other needs.

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