The New York Yankees continued their bullpen pursuit on Friday morning, bringing back a familiar face to the Bronx: Jonathan Loaisiga. The Yankees signed Loaisiga to a two-year deal that includes a 2029 club option, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that the veteran reliever’s deal with the Yankees is worth $18 million. Earlier this week, many believed the Yankees’ reunion dreams with Loaisiga were over, as the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that New York seems "focused elsewhere at the moment.”

Loaisiga reportedly generated interest from multiple clubs, including the New York Mets. But the Yankees got a deal done, adding another piece to a bullpen that has retained Tim Hill and David Bednar.

Speaking of the rest of the bullpen, with Loaisiga reportedly back in the Bronx, some fans are now wondering what the future holds for Blackburn. Earlier this month, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported that the Yankees have “strong interest” in bringing back Blackburn.

The 32-year-old reliever was a stalwart in the Yankees’ bullpen in 2026 and was high up on manager Aaron Boone’s trust tree. Therefore, while adding Loaisiga’s return is a great story, New York must find a way to bring back Blackburn to really solidify its relief corps.

Brian Cashman must re-sign Paul Blackburn to fortify the back end of the bullpen

The right-handed reliever was outstanding in pinstripes this past season and was one of Matt Blake’s reclamation success stories. Blackburn had a career-best 1.59 ERA and held opponents to a .195 batting average in 62 relief appearances (two starts).

No matter what role the Yankees placed Blackburn in, he thrived, and that’s something they cannot afford to lose.

In high-leverage situations, Blackburn held opponents to a .167 average and .537 OPS. Those numbers went up slightly in medium-leverage to a .190 average and .577 OPS. Finally, in low-leverage spots, hitters had a little better success, slugging at a .219 average and .592 OPS.

But no matter if it was a right-handed hitter (.196 OBA/.522 OPS) or a lefty (.201 OBA/.624 OPS), Blackburn was dominant. Remember, he had this success despite his barrel rate being in the 82nd percentile (5.6%) and hard-hit rate in the 74th percentile (35.2%), per Baseball Savant.

However, if the ball was hit hard, it likely went straight into the ground, as Blackburn had an exceptional groundball rate of 54.9%, ranked in the 93rd percentile.

Spotrac shockingly projects Blackburn’s calculated market value at a one-year, $7.7 million deal, which might be underselling the veteran’s production in 2026.

That said, if Loaisiga, who is coming off a good bounceback year after battling injuries early in his Yankees career, can get a two-year pact, there’s no reason why Blackburn shouldn’t be able to get that as well.

If that becomes the going rate for Blackburn, will Cashman put in the effort to retain him, given the Yankees need a backup catcher and have toyed with adding a free agent at third base? Or will another team desperate for late-inning help overwhelm the Yankees and steal Blackburn away?



We will likely have the answer to both questions in a matter of days, with the lockout looming in the background.

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