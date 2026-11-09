Yankees-Corey Seager Trade Buzz Overlooks Massive Issue With Potential Blockbuster

The New York Yankees need to make changes this offseason, but not every big-name acquisition represents a step in the right direction.

In a November 8 New York Post column, MLB insider Jon Heyman floated the idea of New York pursuing Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, potentially moving the five-time All-Star to third base to address one of the Yankees' most glaring weaknesses.

On paper, the Yankees acquiring a two-time World Series MVP might sound appealing. Seager has established himself as one of baseball's premier offensive shortstops, and his postseason credentials are undeniable.

But the Yankees aren't lacking star power. They're lacking balance, versatility, and consistency.

And committing to an aging, expensive, left-handed shortstop with limited third-base experience seems like an unnecessarily complicated way to address those problems.

The Yankees don't need another left-handed power hitter

Perhaps the most obvious issue with acquiring Seager is his offensive profile.

The Yankees have spent multiple seasons relying heavily on home runs while struggling with situational hitting, making consistent contact, and manufacturing runs when the long ball isn't there.

Adding another left-handed power hitter does little to address that imbalance. Seager's career .284 batting average and .860 OPS demonstrate his offensive capabilities, but his 2026 production raises legitimate questions about what New York would actually be acquiring.

In 102 games, Seager slashed .227/.312/.424 with 20 home runs, 51 RBIs and a .736 OPS.

Those numbers are hardly disastrous, but they're a considerable departure from the elite production that established his reputation.

More importantly, New York should prioritize a dependable right-handed bat that can complement Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, and the other left-handed hitters already in the lineup.

The Yankees need more hitters who can work counts, get on base consistently, put the ball in play, and execute with runners in scoring position.

Seager might provide another dangerous bat, but he doesn't necessarily provide the offensive diversity this lineup desperately needs.

Seager's defensive fit creates another unnecessary complication

The argument for acquiring Seager becomes even less convincing when considering where he would actually play.

Seager has spent virtually his entire major league career at shortstop, appearing in just six games at third base. His defensive metrics also offer little justification for assuming a transition would be seamless.

According to Baseball Savant, Seager finished 2026 with just 1 Out Above Average (OAA) at shortstop, down from five in 2024 and four in 2025.

Those numbers don't suggest he's a defensive liability, but they certainly don't establish him as an obvious upgrade at an unfamiliar position.

Third base demands different reaction times, positioning, and defensive responsibilities. Assuming a 32-year-old shortstop can transition without difficulty would be a gamble, particularly given his recent injury history.

Heyman also floated the possibility of keeping Seager at shortstop while moving George Lombard Jr. to third base.

But why?

Lombard has already reached the majors and represents an important piece of the Yankees' long-term infield plans. Rearranging the infield to accommodate an expensive veteran seems counterproductive when New York should look to establish stability rather than create additional uncertainty.

The Yankees need an actual solution at third base, not another positional experiment.

Seager's contract could become an expensive mistake

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of a potential Seager acquisition is the financial commitment.

Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with Texas before the 2022 season, and approximately $165 million remains on the deal through 2031. He won't reach free agency until 2032, when he'll be approaching his 38th birthday.

That means the Yankees would be committing substantial payroll to a player entering his age-33 season who has battled recurring injuries and hasn't appeared in more than 123 games in any of the past four seasons.

Seager also underwent elbow surgery following the 2026 campaign, adding another consideration to an already significant investment.

Of course, Texas could potentially absorb part of the remaining contract to facilitate a trade. But unless the Rangers were willing to eat a substantial portion of that money, the financial risk would be difficult to justify.

The Yankees have more pressing concerns, including strengthening their bullpen, improving their infield, addressing catching depth, and constructing a more versatile offense.

With closer David Bednar's future uncertain and multiple roster decisions looming, taking on another massive long-term contract could significantly limit the club's flexibility.

And that's before considering whatever prospect capital Texas might demand in return.

The Yankees need better roster construction, not a veteran blockbuster

No one is questioning Seager's accomplishments or the impact he can make when healthy. But acquiring talent and building a complete baseball team aren't necessarily the same thing.

The Yankees have spent too many offseasons chasing big names while fundamental weaknesses continue to undermine their postseason ambitions. They need complementary pieces, reliable defense, a more disciplined offensive approach, and greater roster flexibility, not another expensive left-handed slugger playing out of position.

Between finding a dependable backup catcher, reinforcing the bullpen through potential trades, and improving the lineup's overall balance, Brian Cashman has far too many pressing needs to justify another costly blockbuster.

There are more practical ways to strengthen this roster without sacrificing valuable prospect capital or financial flexibility.

Seager's talent is undeniable, but he hasn't played a full season since 2022 and carries a substantial contract through 2031. Surrendering a significant trade package for a veteran entering his age-33 season, particularly one who doesn't address New York's most glaring weaknesses, would be a difficult investment to justify.

The Yankees don't need to collect more expensive names. They need to build a more complete baseball team.

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