Yankees Need New OF Trade Target as Spencer Steer Lands on IL

Another one bites the dust. You can cross off Spencer Steer's name from the New York Yankees' trade deadline wish list.

That's because the Cincinnati Reds outfielder landed on the injured list after checking his swing during an at-bat on Sunday.

The Reds are shutting him down for at least two weeks before having his wrist re-examined, so any club looking for outfield help should steer clear of Steer.

Among the clubs shopping for an outfielder are the Yankees, with center fielder Cody Bellinger joining right fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list.

The problem is, it's slim pickings ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

Slim pickings for right-handed bats leading into deadline

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees are "surveying the market for right-handed bats" and named the following trade targets: Kansas City Royals' Lane Thomas, Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell, New York Mets' Jorge Polanco and Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer.

Jul 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a three run home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to get excited about anyone in that group. Springer has the best resume but is getting long in the tooth (he's 36 years old) and has just 11 home runs and a .233 batting average this season. But the four-time All-Star will be a free agent after the season and could be an affordable short-term rental.

Polanco is on the books for $20 million next season and has played just 25 games this season while dealing with wrist and Achilles injuries. Oh, and he's hitting .149 with one home run.

Meanwhile, Adell has 16 home runs this season. And yes, he hit a career-high 38 home runs last season. But the 27-year-old has one more season of arbitration eligibility remaining, which will no doubt drive up his price tag.

Cheapest and smartest option for Yankees

The cheapest and smartest option for the Yankees might be Thomas. The 30-year-old will be a free agent this fall, so he's a rental piece. And he has 10 home runs in 92 games this season. While not a headliner, his production might complement whatever the Yankees can squeeze out of Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones.

Jul 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lane Thomas (15) hits a home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees would be wise to steer clear of Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton. While he's fourth in the AL with 25 home runs this season, it's unlikely he will waive his no-trade clause. Even if he does, the Twins will likely fleece the Yankees for the three-time All-Star.

The Mets probably would be willing to part with Luis Robert Jr, but the one-time All-Star can't stay healthy. He's only played in 31 games this season, and the last thing the Yankees need is another injury-prone outfielder.

General manager Brian Cashman has six days to figure out what New York is and is not willing to do ahead of the trade deadline. If he really wants to add an impact right-handed bat, Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman might be the better (although expensive) trade target. None of the outfield candidates will move the needle in the Bronx for the stretch run.