Yostin Pena Has Emerged as Another Yankees Outfield Prospect Worth Keeping an Eye on

At the big-league level, the New York Yankees have seen flashes of what Spencer Jones could be. He was far and away the best outfield prospect in the organization, and now, with his graduation from the minors, the Yankees don't currently have any big outfield prospects. Their current list of top prospects is mostly pitchers and infielders.

If the Yankees are going to see that change, it might come in the form of outfielder Yostin Peña, who broke onto the scene this year, flashing big power and seemingly coming out of nowhere. Between the Dominican Summer League and Single-A, Peña is slashing .354/.431/.608 with 14 home runs and 80 RBI. He also has 37 stolen bases.

Yostin Peña blends it all.



✅ Power

✅ Speed

✅ Fantasy upside



The rising Yankees prospect is one of RoboScout's top fantasy names to add this week: https://t.co/mYaiulsFV9 pic.twitter.com/VM0ozM9Atr — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) August 30, 2026

He's done this in just 61 games, too. Peña has already shown he's quickly conquered the first two levels of his minor league career. According to Baseball America's Josh Norris, Peña could become the organization's top prospect by next year.

"He hits the ball hard. He has a cannon arm in right field. He moves really well," Norris says on the Baseball America podcast. "He's a strong candidate to be the Yankees' number one prospect entering next year once George Lombard Jr. graduates. It's a two person race between he and Dax Kilby and Kilby has barely played this year."

Potentially better than the last crop of outfield prospects

Peña could be the best of the top outfield prospects they have had in recent years, too, outside of Jones, who has some of the most prolific power in the sport despite his career being in its infancy. Since 2020, the Yankees have seen Jasson Domínguez, Everson Pereira, Brando Mayea, and Estevan Florial as their top outfield prospects, and this crop hasn't had the biggest impact in the big leagues.

New York Yankees right fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) runs after hitting a single against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peña was initially thought to be signed by the St. Louis Cardinals for $300,000 during the 2025-2026 international signing period, but that deal fell through. There may have been an age dispute, but no reports have confirmed that.

Close to a year later, Peña signed with the Yankees, and it looks like they may have landed a diamond in the rough here. A lot can happen between now and next year, of course.

For example, Kilby was expected to have a meteoric rise around this time last year, but injuries have slowed his ascent. Peña could face similar issues, so it's hard to label anyone a can't-miss, given the volatility of prospects, but so far so good.

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