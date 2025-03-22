Yankees Emerging Slugger Could Make Potential All-Star Jump in 2025
As the New York Yankees prepare for the beginning of the season next week, all eyes will be on how the new-look offense performs.
It has been a challenging spring for the Yankees. After a great winter, the team was ravaged by injuries in spring training and the team has an uncertain outlook now going into the year.
However, despite key players like Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Giancarlo Stanton being injured, the team will still be expected to compete in the American League.
While the starting rotation has been hit the hardest by the injuries, the lineup without Stanton in the middle of the order is far from ideal.
Considering the team also lost Juan Soto this winter, the offense was always going to be under a microscope to see how they can perform without the superstar slugger.
While the team made some nice additions with Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger coming in, they will also be hoping that some of their young position players continue to get better. If that occurs, the lineup for New York could still be very good.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) recently wrote about Yankees catcher Austin Wells as a player set for a breakout year.
“The Yankees have been considering Wells as their leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching, which tells you how highly they think of him. I won’t be surprised if he makes his first All-Star team this year," he wrote.
It was a strong rookie campaign for the 25-year-old catcher in 2024. The left-handed slugger was able to .229/.322/.395 with 13 home runs and 55 RBI.
Being a rookie catcher on a contending team like New York is no easy task, and neither is calling and catching games for the pitching staff.
Wells being able to perform as well as he has at the plate in his rookie season is a testament to the type of player that he could become.
The slugger finished in third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting, with his teammate Gil bringing home the honors.
So far this spring, the 25-year-old is mashing the ball and him potentially having a breakout season in 2025 appears likely. With five home runs and 10 RBI in spring training, Wells seems locked in and ready to go to start the year.
Overall, a young player like the slugger getting better and making an impact will help replace the production of their departed star in the lineup.
It was never going to be a one-for-one swap to replace Soto, but with the new additions and a couple of young guys like Wells having breakout campaigns, things might be just fine in New York.