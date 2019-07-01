Andre Iguodala's Tweets Make It Seem Like He Knew a Trade Was Coming

After spending the last six seasons with the Warriors, Andre Iguodala is headed to the Grizzlies.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 01, 2019

How much do you love NBA free agency?

Too much to explain?

Well, the final big move from a wild Sunday was a two-part situation that saw the Warriors land D'Angelo Russell through a sign-and-trade, and trade Andre Iguodala to the Grizzlies to create the cap space needed.

It's hard to imagine Golden State without the 2015 Finals MVP, but such is life now.

But it appears Iguodala might have had an idea this was about to go down.

I'm not saying that because he was talking about Mark Jackson and how the Warriors medical staff handled his fractured leg in the 2018 postseason over the past week, but because of the wild tweets he sent in the lead up to the reported deal.

What did he know before this went down? Apparently, he was well-informed about the potential move.

And better yet, how will the Warriors look now that they don't have a single Finals MVP on their roster?

