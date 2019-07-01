How much do you love NBA free agency?

Too much to explain?

Well, the final big move from a wild Sunday was a two-part situation that saw the Warriors land D'Angelo Russell through a sign-and-trade, and trade Andre Iguodala to the Grizzlies to create the cap space needed.

It's hard to imagine Golden State without the 2015 Finals MVP, but such is life now.

But it appears Iguodala might have had an idea this was about to go down.

I'm not saying that because he was talking about Mark Jackson and how the Warriors medical staff handled his fractured leg in the 2018 postseason over the past week, but because of the wild tweets he sent in the lead up to the reported deal.

Ever been so tired you don’t know where you goin next??? — andre (@andre) June 30, 2019

I need that Magic meme... — andre (@andre) June 30, 2019

That was a fun plane ride. Awesome puzzle I put together... been working on it since Tuesday. Got it just in the Knick of time... — andre (@andre) July 1, 2019

What did he know before this went down? Apparently, he was well-informed about the potential move.

Andre Iguodala was informed by Warriors early last week that he could be traded to unload salary in event Kevin Durant moved on, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Today’s trade to Memphis wasn’t a shock. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019

And better yet, how will the Warriors look now that they don't have a single Finals MVP on their roster?