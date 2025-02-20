76ers Coach Provides Joel Embiid Update Before Matchup vs Celtics
Throughout this season, one of the biggest storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers has been Joel Embiid's availability. Ahead of the final stretch of games, head coach Nick Nurse provided a promising update regarding the former MVP.
After missing an extended stretch due to swelling in his knee, Embiid suited up in four of the Sixers' last six games before the All-Star break. Following a week off, it appears the star big man is feeling good physically ahead of the playoff push.
In their first game out of the break, the Sixers find themselves in a nationally televised matchup with the Boston Celtics. Before the matchup, Nurse touched on how Embiid has looked in practiced recently. He went on to speak positively of his health, stating that he's participated fully the last few days leading up to the battle with the defending champions.
"I think going into this game we've seen it be good," Nurse said pregame. "He's been through all of both the last practices and shootaround today. Full participant, looked like he's moving pretty good."
Embiid's availability is going to be crucial in the coming weeks as the Sixers attempt to make a push for the postseason. They enter Thursday in 11th place with a 20-34 record, trailing the 10th place Chicago Bulls by one-and-a-half games.
When Embiid is on the floor, he's been a highly impactful player for the Sixers. He went into the break with a lot of momentum, scoring 27 points or more in three of his last four appearances. Embiid's most notable performance was his triple-double against the Dallas Mavericks in his first game back from injury.
Given the importance of every game the rest of the way for the Sixers, they'll need Embiid to carry this momentum into the final stretch. He'll have a tall task to start off this stretch, having to hit the ground running against a strong defensive team in the Celtics.
