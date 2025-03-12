76ers Draft: Ace Bailey Seen Training With Former NBA MVP
In the final weeks of the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of a massive change of course. With contending for a title out of the question, securing a lottery pick makes the most sense for the short and long-term view of the franchise. This route has some roadblocks ,though, as the Sixers need to finish in the top six if they want to retain their selection.
In the event the Sixers do get a top-six pick in the lottery, they have a chance to land a high-profile prospect to add to their pipeline of young talent. The 2025 class is expected to have multiple standout talents, with Rutgers forward Ace Bailey being one of them.
Bailey is a jumbo-sized wing that is built for the modern game. Standing at 6-foot-10, he is capable of putting the ball on the floor and scoring on all three levels. This season at Rutgers, Bailey is averaging 17.6 PPG and 7.2 RPG on 45/34/69 shooting splits.
Ahead of being a potential lottery pick in the 2025 draft, Bailey has had to chance to work out with one of the NBA's top talents. Earlier this week, videos surfaced online of him training alongside Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former MVP was seen helping the freshman forward fine tune parts of his offensive game.
For the Sixers to have a shot at landing Bailey, things are going to have to go their way on multiple fronts. Not only will they have to keep their pick, but they'll need it to land as close to the top spot as possible. Still months away from draft night, Bailey is expected to be one of the first names off the board.
