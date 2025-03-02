All 76ers

76ers Emerging Star Seen Locked In on Steph Curry’s Workout

Jared McCain was spotted checking out Steph Curry's pregame routing on Saturday night.

Justin Grasso

Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jared McCain was in attendance for the Philadelphia 76ers’ Saturday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Before the game tipped off, the rookie was spotted sitting courtside watching his team’s opponent, Steph Curry, work on getting loose before the matchup.

It’s not every day a player locks in on an opposing player’s workout, but Sixers fans were likely fine with the occasion as they understand that McCain gets a lot of inspiration from Curry. Before landing with the 76ers, Curry was acknowledged as one of McCain’s favorite players.

via @DerekBodnerNBA: Jared McCain watching Steph Curry's pregame shooting routine. He's been sitting by himself, talking to nobody, watching every second. Legitimately not sure he's taken his eyes off of him for the last 10 minutes.

When McCain entered the NBA this season, the former Duke star had a reputation for being a happy-go-lucky TikTok star. Make no mistake about it: McCain is zeroed in on becoming an NBA star for the right reasons.

The rookie guard talked a big game heading into the year, making it known he was gunning for a role in the rotation as early as possible. Typically, a rookie who ends up on a championship-hopeful team struggles to earn consistent playing time in year one.

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

But the Sixers struggled with their health throughout the first stretch of the season, which left Nick Nurse to gamble on McCain. It paid off, as the Sixers found out they landed a gem with the 16th overall pick.

McCain’s rookie season ended on an unfortunate note, but his 23-game stretch had him viewed as the Rookie of the Year favorite. The young guard was shooting 38 percent from three, averaging 15 points per game. He was also coming down with two rebounds per game and averaging three assists per outing.

The Sixers rookie’s season ended prematurely as a knee-related setback required surgery to repair. Eventually, the 76ers ruled him out for the rest of the year. In the meantime, McCain is working on staying sharp physically and mentally.

Justin Grasso
