76ers Fans Celebrate Nets’ Game-Winning Shot in South Philly
Heading into Saturday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers placed 11th in the Eastern Conference and had an opportunity to get 0.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls to take up the final Play-In position next week.
But the Sixers couldn’t defeat the Nets for the second time this month. With another loss against Brooklyn, the Sixers went in the opposite direction. A 20-36 record placed the Sixers in 12th place, and they got there in heartbreak fashion.
Saturday’s action was a near-comeback victory for the Sixers. After trailing by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, the Sixers managed to take a fourth-quarter lead on a few occasions. After the Sixers and the Nets went back and forth in crunch time, the game was knotted at 103 and looked to be headed into overtime.
The Nets attempted a final three-point shot before the buzzer, which was unsuccessful. However, Brooklyn big man Nic Claxton was in position to get a tip-in opportunity. Getting the ball off just in time to count, Claxton hit a game-winning shot to put the Sixers away.
Was it truly heartbreak in Philadelphia? For some, maybe. For others, it was really a victory.
76ers Fans Celebrate the Loss
@sixersgeo: This might very well go down as the Mike Muscala shot 2.0
@Sixerdaily: Your efforts tonight won’t be overlooked demon 🫡
@Will_Rucker3_AD: They’re the same photo. Iykyk. Talk Soon.
At this point in the year, many Sixers fans believe that locking in their Top 6 protected first-round draft selection in the 2025 NBA Draft would be more beneficial than competing for a bottom-two playoff seed.
Since the Sixers continue to roll out their core group, it’s clear they are keeping the hope of making a potential late push alive. However, their opponents continue to find ways to win against the Sixers, and Brooklyn hit them with their seventh loss in a row.
The Sixers are currently in position to keep their pick away from the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it’s close enough that an unfavorable drawing could still snatch it away. Many fans are encouraging the Sixers to increase their odds of keeping the pick so they can draft a Top 6 talent for next year.
