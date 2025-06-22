76ers Prospect Draws All-Star Comparisons in Latest Mock Draft
After a positive workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, VJ Edgecombe has emerged as the team’s top target in the NBA Draft. The 19-year-old guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his lone season at Baylor.
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman projects Edgecombe to be No. 3 overall by the 76ers.
“VJ Edgecombe versus Ace Bailey has been a debate all season long. Fit could potentially give Edgecombe the edge or tie-breaker for Philadelphia, as he'd give the lineup different/needed elements of explosion, defensive quickness and feel compared to Bailey.”
The report notes that Edgecombe and Bailey perform similarly from three-point range, which was a supposed strength of the latter.
“Rival teams think the Sixers could be more drawn to Edgecombe's athleticism and superior analytics, as well as his encouraging shooting development. He averaged the same amount of three-point makes as Bailey, who was supposed to be much further ahead in that department.”
Many mock drafts now have Bailey outside of the top three after he canceled a private workout with the 76ers. Though Philadelphia has not ruled out drafting the Rutgers forward, Edgecombe stands as the leading candidate.
Wasserman compared Edgecombe to the likes of Andrew Wiggins, Victor Oladipo, and Iman Shumpert. Wiggins and Oladipo are both former All-Star selections, while Shumpert was a notable rotation player for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
If the player comparisons prove accurate, the 76ers could develop Edgecombe into an All-Star caliber guard. In either case, Philadelphia has a competitive core with the likes of Joel Embiid, Paul, George, and Tyrese Maxey.