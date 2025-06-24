76ers Revisit Massive Moment With Joel Embiid Social Media Post
As the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for the 2025 NBA Draft, the team’s social media account took a trip down memory lane on Sunday and posted about their former third-overall pick, Joel Embiid.
Since the Sixers hold the third pick in this year’s draft, it was only right for the team to recall one of the most important decisions in the history of the franchise.
via @sixers: the #NBADraft is 3️⃣ days away! @JoelEmbiid was selected 3rd overall in 2014.
Back in 2014, Embiid was a star center coming out of Kansas. He played just one season for the Jayhawks, appearing in 28 games. Although Embiid came off the bench for eight of those matchups, it was clear he was destined for NBA stardom.
During his lone college season, the young center averaged 11 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and one assist per game, with roughly 23 minutes of action per outing. Embiid made 63 percent of his shots from the field during his lone college season.
Throughout the 2014 NBA Draft process, Embiid was viewed as a potential first-overall pick. With strong pre-draft workouts, specifically for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who owned the top pick, it seemed it was only a matter of time before Embiid went No. 1.
However, a broken foot forced the hopeful contenders in Cleveland to go in a different direction. The Cavs selected Andrew Wiggins and flipped him in a deal for Kevin Love. Embiid would stay on the board until the Sixers called on him with the third pick.
Embiid had a slow road to on-court superstardom for the Sixers, missing his first two NBA seasons due to multiple setbacks. Even after debuting in 2016-2017, Embiid’s season was cut after just 31 appearances.
While injuries have continued to affect Embiid throughout his career, he has overcome a lot and established himself as one of the top players in the NBA. At this point, Embiid is a seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA winner, three-time All-Defensive recipient, two-time scoring champion, and a one-time MVP.