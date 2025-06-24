76ers Star Says Ace Bailey’s Draft Strategy is ‘Not Right’
Top NBA Draft prospect Ace Bailey has dipped in mock drafts after canceling his private workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. Aside from the 76ers, Bailey has declined all workout invites from NBA teams. The 18-year-old has been projected as low as No. 8 to the Brooklyn Nets.
On Podcast P, Paul George gave his thoughts on Bailey’s pre-draft strategy.
“If I’m Ace Bailey, I can’t get mad if my stock drops. I can’t get mad if my stock drops. But, he’s canceled all workouts. He hasn’t worked out for any team… But you’re not in a position to be making those commands. Make it to the league first. It’s for sure the people around him. I don’t know who’s representing him, but I don’t think they’re going about it the right way.”
Bailey’s agent is Omar Cooper, father of Auburn alum Sharife Cooper. Cooper was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft and has appeared in 13 NBA games since then.
George said that many NBA players have interest in playing for a specific team, but Bailey’s approach is not correct.
“Guys have said, ‘I would want to play here. I want to play there.’ That’s fine. That’s reasonable. Everybody has the cliche ‘whoever drafts me.’ That’s the political. But of course, there’s teams guys want to go to and he’s not wrong for wanting to be a number one option. I’m with him all the way. But the way of going about it is just not right.”
The NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST.