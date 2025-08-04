Celtics Insider Provides New Update on Former Sixers Big Man
Years removed from his lone season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charles Bassey is in search of a new home in the NBA. Following a strong showing earlier this summer, he could work his way onto a roster before the start of the 2026 campaign.
Just before the Las Vegas Summer League got underway, Bassey inked a deal to compete for the Boston Celtics. He made the most of the situation, averaging 15.3 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 2.0 BPG in three appearances.
Despite being a standout performer for the Celtics in Summer League, they have not inked Bassey to a standard deal. He has not lost faith in things working out for him, and still believes Boston is a viable landing spot.
Celtics insider provides new update on Charles Bassey's free agency
Shortly after Summer League, reports emerged that Bassey might head overseas to keep his professional basketball career going. However, one Celtics insider stated that is not the case. In a recent column, Noa Dalzell noted that Bassey remains interested in suiting up for Boston next season.
Celtics Summer League standout center Charles Bassey is not planning on playing overseas next season, sources told CelticsBlog. Multiple outlets previously reported that he was seriously considering signing with the Serbian club Partizan Belgrade, but he currently plans to play in the NBA next season. Bassey would especially love to sign with the Celtics if the opportunity presented itself, sources said. How realistic that might be remains to be seen.
It's also worth noting that Bassey turned some heads within the Celtics organization during his time with the team in Vegas.
"Considering he got added to our team so late, this was an awesome run for him. No idea if we’ll have roster space for him or not. But we’d love to keep working with Charles and see if we can make something work,” a Celtics front office executive said.
After being waived by the Sixers in 2022, Bassey spent the last three seasons as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. He appeared in 36 games for them last year off the bench, averaging 4.4 PPG and 4.2 RPG in a limited role.
