Celtics Make Final Call on Jaylen Brown vs Philadelphia 76ers
Dealing with a non-COVID illness, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was in danger of missing Wednesday’s action against the Portland Trail Blazers. With Brown on the injury report against Portland, he was a name to keep an eye on ahead of the Celtics’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Brown was upgraded to available so he could play against the Blazers on Wednesday. However, the trend won’t continue on Thursday night. Against the Sixers, the Celtics have ruled out Brown as he continues to deal with an illness.
The Celtics haven’t rolled without Brown since their February 26 matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Since then, Brown has played in their last three games, averaging well over 30 minutes on the court.
Since returning from the All-Star break, Brown has been producing 24 points per game, along with six rebounds and five assists. The Celtics have won all but two of their six games since the return, and Brown was absent for one of them.
Catching the Celtics on the second night of their back-to-back, the Sixers are facing a Boston team that seems to be cautious with its stars. Considering the Celtics are comfortably in the Eastern Conference’s second seed, while the shorthanded Sixers aren’t posing much of a threat this year, Thursday’s rivalry game lacks a ton of juice.
The February 20 battle between the Sixers and the Celtics might’ve been the last matchup for Brown against Philly this year. The veteran accounted for 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 26 minutes in the 20-point victory for Boston.
The Sixers and the Celtics meet again at 7:30 PM ET.
