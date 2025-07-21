Daryl Morey Addresses Sixers’ Offseason Strategy
Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers’ front office just might be done building out the roster at this point.
With the NBA Draft and the opening of free agency in the rearview, the Sixers have all of their core pieces put together.
While out in Las Vegas for the NBA’s annual Summer League run, Morey addressed reporters and spoke on the team’s plan heading into the offseason.
“I think we went in with a big goal of being younger and more athletic among the group that we think will likely be on the floor,” Morey said, according to Philly Voice.
“I feel we've done that.”
It’s no secret the Sixers needed to take a different approach with their roster-building in 2025. Since the Morey era started in 2020, the Sixers have frequently added older veterans to build out the rotation, with hopes that experience would outweigh upside.
Not only has that plan failed the Sixers for several years, but they ended up turning in the worst campaign of the Morey era in 2024-2025, as injuries piled up. The Sixers didn’t want to shake up their veteran core of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, but they wanted to go younger.
“I think around Joel and Paul, I think pretty much every likely rotation player is 27, 28 or younger,” Morey added. “So, yeah, we're looking forward to that, and optimistic on where things are at with Joel. So, yeah, looking forward to next season."
The Sixers remain handcuffed to Kelly Oubre and Andre Drummond, who picked up their player options for the year. Although Eric Gordon declined his, and Kyle Lowry became a free agent, the Sixers brought back the two veterans to fill out the roster.
As far as younger signings go, the Sixers added Trendon Watford to a reported two-year deal. Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker took over two out of the three two-way slots. The Sixers also re-signed Justin Edwards to a new deal after his impressive rookie season.
The biggest move of all was adding VJ Edgecombe with the third-overall pick in the NBA Draft. Since Edgecombe was selected so high, the Sixers anticipate issuing Edgecombe a spot in the rotation right away. He’ll join a talented backcourt, which features Maxey and the sophomore, Jared McCain.
Morey and the Sixers have one notable move left to take care of by signing Quentin Grimes. The restricted free agent has remained patient throughout the month, but is still expected to return to Philadelphia. There’s no guarantee that going younger will generate better results for the Sixers, but at least they are traveling down a slightly different path, shaking up the strategy.
