Daryl Morey Satisfied With Sixers’ 2024 NBA Summer League Run

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up the 2024 NBA Summer League campaign on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Summer Sixers have concluded their run of the offseason. After getting a few games in the bag out in Utah, the group of rookies and roster hopefuls put together a solid run out in Las Vegas.

After a win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, the Sixers concluded their run with a 4-1 record out in Vegas.

The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, took to social media to show satisfaction with the team’s run.

This year, the Sixers’ Summer League run was filled with excitement surrounding the team’s new additions through the 2024 NBA Draft.

After going empty-handed on draft night last season, the Sixers had the opportunity to bring in two players through the draft this year.

With their top pick, the Sixers brought on Jared McCain out of Duke. When they went on board in the second round on night two, the 76ers selected Adem Bona out of UCLA.

Following the draft, the Sixers also added David Jones and Justin Edwards through two-way deals. The four rookies were present for the Sixers’ Summer League run, joining the sophomore standout, Ricky Council IV.

Overall, the top rookies showed a lot of promise throughout the Vegas run. While McCain’s efficiency from the field didn’t match what helped him stand out during his freshman season at Duke, the young guard still had flashes as an impressive scorer. There’s a lot to be desired from McCain, but he has plenty of time to put it together.

As for the second-round center Bona, his hustle and defensive effort was difficult to overlook. Although he averaged just seven points per game, Bona came down with six rebounds per game, while swatting nearly three shots in an average of 22 minutes of action.

