Ex-NBA All-Star Drops LaMelo Ball Take to Sixers’ Paul George
On this week’s episode of ‘Podcast P,’ the Philadelphia 76ers star forward Paul George welcomed on the former NBA All-Star, Baron Davis.
The former third-overall pick, who spent a large portion of his career playing for the Charlotte Hornets, discussed the state of Charlotte’s young superstar, LaMelo Ball.
“I think LaMelo needs to have a goal going into the season,” Davis told George on ‘Podcast P,’ a Wave original.
“I will be the top point guard coming out at the end of the season, play 82 games or whatnot, and I'm going to get my team to the playoffs. So I think that's where Melo got to take his talent and take his goals outside of just, ‘Oh, I'm one of the top dogs in the league, and I'm trying to make the All-Star game because I'm a brand.”
Way before entering the NBA, LaMelo Ball was already an established basketball star. Although he didn’t take the traditional college route, Ball was a top prospect entering the 2020 NBA Draft.
When the Hornets went on the clock with the third-overall pick, Ball was taken right after Anthony Edwards and Jonathan Kuminga that year. Hype-wise, Ball has lived up to it with the Hornets.
However, the star guard hasn’t found much success from a team standpoint. Since Ball is the face of the franchise currently, a lot of Charlotte’s shortcomings have fallen on him. Davis would like the organization to take on some accountability.
“On the team side, there’s got to be some accountability or some direction,” Davis added. “So, when you looking at the roster and you look at the Hornets’ roster, you got to pick a direction. You got to choose a direction…when they get a superstar talent, the hardest thing to do is know how to build around a La Melo Ball.”
Since his rookie season, Ball has appeared in 231 games. He’s averaged 21 points and seven assists, while shooting 42 percent from the field and 37 percent from three over five seasons. Ball was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2022.
While he’s one of the most talented young guards in the NBA, Ball’s supporting cast hasn’t been strong enough to land Charlotte in contention. While the former Hornets star, Davis, believes that Ball should make plenty of adjustments personally, he makes it clear that Ball shouldn’t be taking all of the heat heading into next year.
