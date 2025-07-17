Ex-Sixers Big Man Drawing Interest From LA Lakers and Warriors
As free agency rages on, a handful of former Philadelphia 76ers players remain on the open market. Despite being in the later stages of his career, one former All-Star is drawing interest from numerous hopeful contenders.
Following a four-year run in his second stint with the franchise, the expectation is that Al Horford won't be back on the Boston Celtics. With them preparing for what many are dubbing a gap year, the veteran big man might look elsewhere in hopes of competing for a championship.
At 39-years-old, Horford is still an effective role player. He is a versatile offensive piece, and his high IQ allows him to be impactful on defense as well. Last season for the Celtics, Horford averaged 9.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 2.1 APG, floating between the starting lineup and second unit.
While on NBA Today earlier this week, NBA insider Marc Spears opened up on Horford's free agency. He cited the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers as teams with interest in signing him.
"Golden State obviously expected him to sign last week," Spears said. "Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta I believe are also interested the nearly 40-year-old guy who also has retirement on the table."
Back in the summer of 2019, Horford also found himself on the unrestricted free agent market. He shockingly left the Celtics to sign a multi-year deal with one of their biggest rivals in the Sixers. However, things did not pan out for him in this situation. The fit didn't work as the organization might have hoped, and his production saw a slight dip. This led to Horford spending just one season in Philadelphia before being traded to the OKC Thunder.
