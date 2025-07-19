Ex-Sixers Guard Makes Interesting Damian Lillard Remark
In the later stages of his playing career, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley started paving a path for himself for when it comes time to hang it up for good. He plans to hang around the game as an analyst on social media and his podcast. Recently, he gave an interesting take on one of the biggest storylines in the league right now.
At the start of free agency, the Milwaukee Bucks stunned the basketball world when they decided to waive-and-stretch All-Star Damian Lillard. Currently rehabbing an Achilles injury that will leave him sidelined for most, if not all, of next season, it was unclear when he'd signed with a new team. That speculation came to an end Thursday when reports surfaced that he's returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a multi-year deal.
As most know, Lillard has deep roots in Portland as he spent the majority of his career there. He now triumphantly returns to the Blazers to potentially finishing out his playing days where they began.
Beverley was one of many to applaud Lillard's decision, saying that family and loyalty is far more important than ring chasing. One fan ended up commenting on his post, asking him if he felt the star guard regretted asking for a trade in the first place. Beverley responded by bringing up that Lillard was able to stay healthy throughout his time with the Blazers, but that quickly changed when he got to Milwaukee.
Now back with the Blazers for the foreseeable future, Lillard has an opportunity to further cement himself as one of the franchise's greatest players.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move