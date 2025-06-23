Ex-Sixers Guard Sends Message to Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
On Sunday night, the entire basketball world was tuned in to Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Following devastating news regarding one key star in the series, a former Philadelphia 76ers guard was among those to chime in on the discourse.
All postseason long, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have been a major storyline in the NBA. Following multiple jaw-dropping comebacks and upsets, they were within one win of securing a champion. However, their chances drastically dropped early on in Sunday's matchup.
Midway through the series, it was revealed that Haliburton was playing through a calf injury. Just seven minutes into Game 7, the All-Star guard sustained another injury. Upon exiting the game, it was later revealed that he suffered a torn Achilles that would leave him out for the rest of the matchup. Without the services of their starting point guard, Indiana went on to suffer a 103-91 defeat.
Following Haliburton's exit, countless people in and around the league took to social media to react to the news. Among those to do so was ex-Sixers guard Reggie Jackson. He sent a simple message to Haliburton, posting the praying hands emoji on X (formerly Twitter).
Jackson inked a deal with the Sixers last summer in free agency to bolster the team's depth at the point guard position. However, the former champion's run in Philly would end up being brief. Jackson found himself on the move at the trade deadline, being dealt to the Washington Wizards for guard Jared Butler. He'd played just 31 games for the Sixers, averaging 4.4 PPG and 1.5 APG off the bench.
Shortly after the trade, the Wizards opted to waive the journeyman guard. However, Jackson still finds himself without a home on an NBA roster.