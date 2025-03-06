Fans Elated After 76ers Land Ace Bailey in NBA Draft Simulation
After forming the NBA's newest big three in the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers were a team expected to be in the lottery in the NBA draft. However, due to battling injury all year, they find themselves in search of luck to land near the top.
Between Joel Embiid being shut down and the team being in 12th place in the standings, battling for a playoff spot doesn't make much sense for the Sixers. Many have urged the team to shift their focus to securing a high draft pick. This is a challenge in itself, as their 2025 first-round pick could change hands. If the selection falls out of the top six, it will convey to the OKC Thunder.
Currently sitting in the top ten in terms of draft odds, the Sixers have become a prominent figure on the viral draft simulator Tankathon. On Wednesday, the site's social media account posted the results of their latest simulation. In this scenario, the Sixers jumped up to the No. 3 pick and selected Ace Bailey.
Not long after seeing these results, fans were ecstatic at the idea of the Sixers landing Bailey this summer:
Standing at 6-foot-10 and the ability to score on every level, Bailey is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2025 draft class. This season at Rutgers, he is averaging 18.0 PPG and 7.1 RPG on 35.4% shooting from beyond the arc.
In terms of fit, Bailey is someone who could make a lot of sense as a long-term prospect for the Sixers. He could learn a lot from someone like Paul George, who could help him maximize his mix of size and offensive ability. Upon become a reliable scoring threat at the wing, he could potentially be a running mate for Tyrese Maxey during his prime.
Following a season that went completely off the rails for them, the Sixers now have to hope luck swings their way in the draft lottery.
