Former 76ers First-Round Pick Lands Back on NBA Team
Jahlil Okafor hasn’t competed in the NBA since 2021. After a run with the Detroit Pistons, the former Philadelphia 76ers center competed beyond the NBA before eventually returning to the G League.
This season, Okafor has been competing for the Indiana Pacers’ affiliate. His No. 1 goal was to showcase what he could bring to the table as a 29-year-old veteran, years after being a top pick.
“Priority number one is to get back in the NBA,” Okafor said back in November, ahead of his run with the Indiana Mad Ants.
Okafor has taken another step in the right direction. According to Chris Haynes, Okafor is set to sign a 10-Day deal with the Pacers. It’s not a full-time promotion, but it’s another opportunity to prove to an organization he still holds value.
“First and foremost, I’m a scorer,” Okafor said in an interview a few months ago.
“One of the best low-post scorers still to this day. I’m a veteran, so I have a lot of experience in this league. I’m going to be a leader for the team and try to be dominant on both ends of the floor. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve been fortunate to do a lot. A lot of highs, a lot of lows. So, I’m just trying to share some of my experiences with them and hope that it’ll help them.”
Clearly, Okafor has made an impact in the G League. During the regular season, Okafor has averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds. He’s made 67 percent of his shots from the field and averages 86 percent from the charity stripe.
During Okafor’s final run with the Pistons, he posted averages of five points and two rebounds in 27 games. His most productive season was his rookie year in Philadelphia.
Coming out of Duke in 2015, Okafor went third overall in the NBA Draft to join the rebuilding 76ers. It was a dark time for the Sixers’ organization, but it offered Okafor a chance to get playing time off the bat.
Okafor would average 18 points and seven rebounds in 53 games during his rookie effort. In his second season, he made 50 appearances, producing 12 points and five rebounds per game.
By year three, Okafor was out of the rotation. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. After seeing 26 games with the Nets, Okafor spent two years with the New Orleans Pelicans before the run in Detroit.
With expectations on a different scale, as he returns, Okafor has a chance to land himself a deal for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season. He lands in an interesting situation, joining a 29-22 Pacers team that’s placed fourth in the Eastern Conference.
