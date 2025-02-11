All 76ers

Former 76ers First-Round Pick Lands Back on NBA Team

Jahlil Okafor has found a temporary home as he makes a comeback in the NBA.

Justin Grasso

Mar 22, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during the first quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during the first quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images / Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jahlil Okafor hasn’t competed in the NBA since 2021. After a run with the Detroit Pistons, the former Philadelphia 76ers center competed beyond the NBA before eventually returning to the G League.

This season, Okafor has been competing for the Indiana Pacers’ affiliate. His No. 1 goal was to showcase what he could bring to the table as a 29-year-old veteran, years after being a top pick.

“Priority number one is to get back in the NBA,” Okafor said back in November, ahead of his run with the Indiana Mad Ants.

Okafor has taken another step in the right direction. According to Chris Haynes, Okafor is set to sign a 10-Day deal with the Pacers. It’s not a full-time promotion, but it’s another opportunity to prove to an organization he still holds value.

“First and foremost, I’m a scorer,” Okafor said in an interview a few months ago.

“One of the best low-post scorers still to this day. I’m a veteran, so I have a lot of experience in this league. I’m going to be a leader for the team and try to be dominant on both ends of the floor. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve been fortunate to do a lot. A lot of highs, a lot of lows. So, I’m just trying to share some of my experiences with them and hope that it’ll help them.”

Clearly, Okafor has made an impact in the G League. During the regular season, Okafor has averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds. He’s made 67 percent of his shots from the field and averages 86 percent from the charity stripe.

During Okafor’s final run with the Pistons, he posted averages of five points and two rebounds in 27 games. His most productive season was his rookie year in Philadelphia.

Coming out of Duke in 2015, Okafor went third overall in the NBA Draft to join the rebuilding 76ers. It was a dark time for the Sixers’ organization, but it offered Okafor a chance to get playing time off the bat.

Okafor would average 18 points and seven rebounds in 53 games during his rookie effort. In his second season, he made 50 appearances, producing 12 points and five rebounds per game.

By year three, Okafor was out of the rotation. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. After seeing 26 games with the Nets, Okafor spent two years with the New Orleans Pelicans before the run in Detroit.

With expectations on a different scale, as he returns, Okafor has a chance to land himself a deal for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season. He lands in an interesting situation, joining a 29-22 Pacers team that’s placed fourth in the Eastern Conference.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News