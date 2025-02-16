All 76ers

Former 76ers Player Inspiring Ja Morant to Consider NBA Dunk Contest

Ja Morant is inspired by former Sixers Slam Dunk Champion, Mac McClung.

Justin Grasso

Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
With All-Star-caliber players typically passing up on the NBA’s Dunk Contest, the league offers newer players an opportunity to showcase their hops at All-Star weekend.

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung has become a star at the event for the past three years. Now, the three-time Slam Dunk Champion is inspiring one of the NBA’s most notable dunkers to consider getting in on the competition in the near future.

via @JaMorant: mac might make me decide to dunk

Morant, a 25-year-old two-time NBA All-Star, puts together a highlight reel of dunks every year, but he hasn’t put himself in a position to compete in the contest.

While the Dunk Contest draws plenty of attention each year, especially since McClung put together a showstopping performance in a Sixers uniform two seasons ago, Morant would surely take the interest to another level.

And the former second-overall pick wants some former slam dunk heavyweights to make their return to the ring as well.

via @JaMorant: Zach [Lavine] & [Aaron Gordon] wassup 👀

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo even felt inspired enough to tease his potential involvement for next season

It’s unclear if McClung will look to make NBA history again next year, attempting to become the first player to win the contest four times. If the former Sixer decides to take the slam dunk stage again, maybe the presence of Morant, Antetokounmpo, and others will take the event to the next level.

