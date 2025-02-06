Former 76ers Player Traded to Third Team Before NBA Deadline
The PJ Tucker contract continues to move across the league.
Once a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Tucker has reached three different organizations within a week. With less than 24 hours left to go until the 2025 NBA trade deadline, Tucker has been moved twice.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Tucker is headed to the Toronto Raptors, along with a second-round pick and cash. The Miami Heat will land Davion Mitchell in return.
Before the Sixers signed Tucker in 2022, he wrapped up a one-season run with the Miami Heat. After appearing in 71 games, Tucker averaged eight points and six rebounds while shooting 42 percent from three.
Considering Tucker’s success against the Sixers in the playoffs, Philly’s front office felt encouraged by Joel Embiid’s public statements to sign him. The Sixers picked up Tucker on a three-year deal worth $33 million.
In year one, Tucker started 75 games. He produced four points per game, along with four rebounds. The veteran shot 39 percent from three.
Although Tucker started the 2023-2024 season with the Sixers, he was moved after three games. Tucker was included in on the James Harden package that went to the Los Angeles Clippers. He appeared in 28 games with the Clippers and quickly found out there wasn’t a role for him.
Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Clippers made it clear that Tucker would not be around the team. They were working on finding a trade throughout the season. On February 1, Tucker was sent to the Utah Jazz. On February 5, the Jazz got included in a multi-team deal involving the disgruntled Jimmy Butler. Initially, Tucker believed he was Miami-bound once again.
Instead, he could be reuniting with the Toronto Raptors.
Tucker had two stints in Toronto previously. In 2006-2007, he played in 17 games with the Raptors. During the 2016-2017 season, Tucker was traded to the Raptors from the Phoenix Suns. He played in 24 more games there before signing a four-year deal with the Houston Rockets the following summer.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle