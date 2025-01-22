Former NBA 6MOY Gives Bold Take Amid Sixers Tanking Discourse
As we hit the halfway mark in the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a very unwanted position. After entering the year with title aspirations, they currently find themselves outside of the playoff picture.
Injuries have played a massive factor in the Sixers' struggles, most notably Joel Embiid only appearing in 13 games thus far. While things look bleak at the moment, there is still an opportunity for them to turn things around. The Sixers are only two-and-a-half games out of 10th place, and six-and-a-half game out of sixth.
Given how things have unfolded for the Sixers thus far, many have called up them to throw in the towel and try to secure a high draft pick. However, Lou Williams feels the team isn't in a position to do so. Between already going through a deep rebuild and having two aging stars, he feels the Sixers only option is to compete.
"You sold the fanbase on championship aspirations to start the season," Williams said. "We just got out of a process, we signing up for another process...Two out of three of your superstars on this team are in the fourth quarter of their careers. You don't have time to waste, you don't have years to waste with these guys."
As of now, the Sixers have showed no signs of tossing away the rest of the season. That said, how they operate at the deadline will be a major tell. If this team still feels they have a chance to make noise in the East, Daryl Morey is likely to pursue upgrades to the roster. In the event smaller moves are made with the future in mind, it will paint a clearer picture for the coming months.