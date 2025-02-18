Former NBA All-Star Praises Longtime Philadelphia 76ers Fan Favorite
During what has now been dubbed "The Process" years, the Philadelphia 76ers deployed an array of players who might typically have gotten a chance at the NBA level. For some, it was their only opportunity in the league. However, there were a handful who managed to leverage the chance to showcase their skills into a long career.
When it comes to success stories from this teams, the biggest name that pops up is TJ McConnell. Years removed from the Sixers taking a flier on him in 2016, the former undrafted guard is coming up on a decade of service in the NBA.
Now the Indiana Pacers, McConnell continues to be one of the top reserve guards in the league. This season, he is averaging 9.8 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 4.6 APG playing behind Tyrese Haliburton.
McConnell might never take home any accolades, but he has earned the respect of his peers in the NBA. Many have praised him for his hard-nosed play over the years. The most recent to do so is Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen. While appearing on the Young Man and The Three podcast, he went out of his way to praise the longtime Sixers fan favorite.
"Great player," Allen said of McConnell. "It always seems to surprise people when he has a great game, but he can easily go out there and 10 points, 10 assists."
McConnell might have had an improbable road to the NBA, but he never let that phase him. He always prided himself on playing hard every night, and it's resulted in him hanging around for a long and successful career.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle