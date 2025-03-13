Former NBA First-Round Pick Will Make Season Debut vs Knicks
When the Portland Trail Blazers took on the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this year, the former first-round pick Matisse Thybulle did not get a chance to play. Still, the veteran defensive standout made the trip to his former town to link up with some old friends.
All season long, Thybulle has been dealing with a knee and an ankle injury. His recovery time was unclear throughout the year. However, Wednesday night is expected to become the season debut of Thybulle, as the Blazers pay a visit to the New York Knicks.
via @ChrisBHaynes: Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle — who dealt with a knee and ankle injury — will suit up for the first time this season tonight against the New York Knicks, league sources tell me.
If all goes as expected, Thybulle will fire up his second full season with Portland. The veteran was dealt to the Blazers during the 2022-2023 season after the Sixers decided it would be best to cut ties with him.
In 2019, the Sixers heavily scouted Thybulle, who was coming off of a four-year run at Washington. Although Thybulle was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, his draft rights were sent to Philadelphia. Thybulle was an instant fan-favorite for the Sixers.
Off the bat, Thybulle had a role in Philadelphia as a standout perimeter defender. Over two seasons, Thybulle was named NBA All-Defensive Second Team.
With the Sixers, Thybulle appeared in 245 games. He averaged four points on 33 percent shooting from beyond the arc. After 49 games in 2022-2023, the Sixers swapped out Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels. Eventually, Thybulle inked a multi-year contract with the Trail Blazers. This summer, Thybulle will have an $11.5 million option on the table.
