Former NBA First-Round Pick Will Make Season Debut vs Knicks

Former Sixers player Matisse Thybulle will suit up against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 1, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
When the Portland Trail Blazers took on the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this year, the former first-round pick Matisse Thybulle did not get a chance to play. Still, the veteran defensive standout made the trip to his former town to link up with some old friends.

All season long, Thybulle has been dealing with a knee and an ankle injury. His recovery time was unclear throughout the year. However, Wednesday night is expected to become the season debut of Thybulle, as the Blazers pay a visit to the New York Knicks.

via @ChrisBHaynes: Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle — who dealt with a knee and ankle injury — will suit up for the first time this season tonight against the New York Knicks, league sources tell me.

If all goes as expected, Thybulle will fire up his second full season with Portland. The veteran was dealt to the Blazers during the 2022-2023 season after the Sixers decided it would be best to cut ties with him.

In 2019, the Sixers heavily scouted Thybulle, who was coming off of a four-year run at Washington. Although Thybulle was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, his draft rights were sent to Philadelphia. Thybulle was an instant fan-favorite for the Sixers.

Jan 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Off the bat, Thybulle had a role in Philadelphia as a standout perimeter defender. Over two seasons, Thybulle was named NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

With the Sixers, Thybulle appeared in 245 games. He averaged four points on 33 percent shooting from beyond the arc. After 49 games in 2022-2023, the Sixers swapped out Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels. Eventually, Thybulle inked a multi-year contract with the Trail Blazers. This summer, Thybulle will have an $11.5 million option on the table.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

