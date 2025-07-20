Former NFL Player Utters Massive Ultimatum for Sixers
Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid did a tell-all interview where he peeled back the curtain on his career like never before. In light of some choice comments about Daryl Morey and the front office's moves over the years, one more athlete feels the franchise is at a major crossroads.
On First Take earlier this week, Kendrick Perkins sounded off on the Sixers' culture changed when Morey took over in the front office back in 2020. Longtime NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas piggybacked on this, saying that the organization needs to pick a side in this. From the outside perception, it appears that Embiid and Morey's relationship has hit the point of no return. Because of this, the higher-ups need to part ways with one of them if the team is ever going to achieve its goals.
"The next thing in my opinion that needs to be done, I feel like has to be done, either Joel Embiid needs to somewhere else, or Daryl Morey needs to go somewhere else," Douglas said. "That's the next thing I think for the Philadelphia 76ers. Because I do not believe that this can be repaired, I really don't."
Following an injury-ridden season that resulted in the Sixers missing the playoffs, the organization decided not to make any changes regarding coaching or the front office. Instead, the intention is to run things back in hopes that the trio of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George can put together a big enough sample size on the court and get Philadelphia back in the mix in the Eastern Conference.
