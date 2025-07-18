Kendrick Perkins Utters Bold Take on Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey
Following a massive tell-all interview from Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers have been a major talking point in the NBA over the past 24 hours. While chiming in on the current state of the franchise, one former player uttered a bold remark regarding one of the team's top players.
On Thursday's installment of First Take, Kendrick Perkins gave his thoughts on the Sixers' change in culture since Daryl Morey took over in the front office. He feels that if things continue to trend in the wrong direction the All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey could end up requesting a trade.
"All of sudden, since Daryl Morey has taken over this job, it's gotten worse since he's taken over this organization," Perkins said. "The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock. They're on the clock when it comes down to Tyrese Maxey. Because if they keep trending in this direction of no culture and no stability, guess what, Tyrese Maxey is gonna want out of Philadelphia."
The Sixers tried to get ahead for next season in terms of getting their big three right physically, but things haven't panned out as they might have hoped. Joel Embiid still hasn't resumed on-court activities following surgery earlier this summer, and Paul George recently had surgery on his knee after getting hurt during a workout. While things could certainly change in the coming months, there is a doomsday scenario where Maxey is the Sixers' only healthy star at the start of camp.
While Perkins might feel strongly about the subject, nothing indicates that Maxey has any desire for a change of scenery. When it comes to improving the culture, he's taken that upon himself to help fix. Along with blossoming into an All-Star talent on the floor, he's emerged as a leader and pillar for the franchise behind the scenes as well.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move