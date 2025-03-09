Former Sixers First-Rounder Could Miss Return With Utah Jazz
Sunday marks the first time Jaden Springer could play against the Philadelphia 76ers as a member of the Utah Jazz. However, Springer’s availability is up in the air.
According to the official NBA injury report, Springer is dealing with lower back soreness. The Jazz have listed the young defensive standout as questionable to play at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.
The last time Springer took the floor was on March 3 when the Jazz hosted the Detroit Pistons. At the time, Springer came off the bench for 14 minutes. He went 0-2 from the field and registered three rebounds.
Since then, Springer hasn’t had the chance to play. In matchups against the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors, Springer was inactive. Utah took losses in both matchups and entered Sunday’s action against the Sixers on a four-game losing streak.
Springer joined the Jazz in late February. His tenure with the Boston Celtics ended at the trade deadline. Although Springer was initially moved to the Houston Rockets, he was waived. The former first-round pick found an opportunity to join a team that matched his timeline better.
At 19 years old, Springer entered an unfavorable situation in Philly as he was a developmental prospect on a playoff-contending team. He appeared in just 50 games with the Sixers across three seasons. Last year, the Sixers traded Springer to the Celtics at the trade deadline.
There’s a chance Springer could see his former team once again while donning his Utah threads. For now, his status is unknown. The Sixers and the Jazz will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.
