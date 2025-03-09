All 76ers

Former Sixers First-Rounder Could Miss Return With Utah Jazz

Jaden Springer is on the Jazz's injury report against the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Feb 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jaden Springer (11) and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) battle for position for a rebound in the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jaden Springer (11) and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) battle for position for a rebound in the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
Sunday marks the first time Jaden Springer could play against the Philadelphia 76ers as a member of the Utah Jazz. However, Springer’s availability is up in the air.

According to the official NBA injury report, Springer is dealing with lower back soreness. The Jazz have listed the young defensive standout as questionable to play at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

The last time Springer took the floor was on March 3 when the Jazz hosted the Detroit Pistons. At the time, Springer came off the bench for 14 minutes. He went 0-2 from the field and registered three rebounds.

Since then, Springer hasn’t had the chance to play. In matchups against the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors, Springer was inactive. Utah took losses in both matchups and entered Sunday’s action against the Sixers on a four-game losing streak.

Springer joined the Jazz in late February. His tenure with the Boston Celtics ended at the trade deadline. Although Springer was initially moved to the Houston Rockets, he was waived. The former first-round pick found an opportunity to join a team that matched his timeline better.

Mar 2, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jaden Springer (44) looks for a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

At 19 years old, Springer entered an unfavorable situation in Philly as he was a developmental prospect on a playoff-contending team. He appeared in just 50 games with the Sixers across three seasons. Last year, the Sixers traded Springer to the Celtics at the trade deadline.

There’s a chance Springer could see his former team once again while donning his Utah threads. For now, his status is unknown. The Sixers and the Jazz will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

