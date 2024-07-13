Former Sixers Guard Makes Important Change at NBA Summer League
When the Philadelphia 76ers announced their 2024 NBA Summer League roster, the veteran guard Jeff Dowtin was initially expected to be a part of the Utah run — and excluded from Las Vegas.
It turns out that’s no longer the case.
According to PHLY’s Derek Bodner, Dowtin is on pace to play in the Sixers’ Las Vegas opener on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.
He makes the important change after making appearances in the Sixers’ three matchups in Salt Lake City.
Since going undrafted in 2020, Dowtin is still searching for stability in the NBA. During the 2021-2022 season, he appeared in nine games, playing for three different teams.
The following year, Dowtin joined the Toronto Raptors to earn the longest playing stretch of his young NBA career. In 25 games, Dowtin averaged ten minutes of playing time with the Raptors. He drained 44 percent of his shots, averaging two points per game.
Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Dowtin joined the Sixers’ affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. After having an impressive G League run in 2023-2024, Dowtin received a call from the 76ers to earn a two-way contract in early March. One month later, he was promoted with a standard deal.
Reuniting with Nick Nurse, Dowtin appeared in 12 games for the Sixers last season. He averaged a career-high four points and two rebounds while making 56 percent of his shots.
When the 2024 free agency period approached, the Sixers chose to decline Dowtin’s team option. As a result, he hit the free agency market, where he hasn’t collected any offers worth making at this time.
Summer League serves as an opportunity for young prospects to earn some early development, but it’s also there for roster-hopefuls to get a chance to showcase themselves to teams looking to add depth.
Dowtin might’ve planned to sit the Vegas run out, but it could end up becoming a great opportunity for him to land a new deal as he remains available.